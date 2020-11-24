India, Sweden To Focus On Role Of Public-private Partnerships For Innovation Day 2020

India and Sweden will discuss measures to deepen bilateral ties covering various sectors, including innovation during the 'India Sweden Innovation Day 2020' to be held on Friday, November 27. The discussion will focus on the role of public-private partnerships to promote the growth between the two countries through the 'new normal', India Unlimited, the joint body of Embassy of India in Sweden and Sweden-India Business Council, said on Monday.

READ | Giant wind turbine collapses in northern Sweden; no one hurt

'The New Normal'

According to an official statement issued by Sweden-India Business Council (SIBC), the theme of the Innovation Day is 'The New Normal'. Further, the discussion will also give a call for action across five stages: Determination, Innovation, Reform, Resilience, Re-imagination for the crisis of today to the next normal that will emerge post-COVID-19, the statement added,

READ | Sweden PM warns that danger of virus is 'increasing'

"There are two key happenings this year that have driven the urgency for disruptive technologies: The pandemic and the impact of climate change. Innovation is no longer a choice, but it really is the lifeblood for all of our businesses as we go forward and we need to take the creative side and put up some structures. Cross border initiatives and collaborations are the way forward", Robin Sukhia Secretary-General and President of SIBC said while speaking at the trends of innovations held on Monday.

Trusted innovation partners

Meanwhile, the Sweden Ambassador to India Klas Molin said since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Sweden in 2018, the innovation partnership has become the flagship of their relations with India and gained strength, a common thread running through all their areas of collaborations in terms of health, road safety, sustainable technology. Sweden is India's trusted innovation partner as we build back better, he added.

READ | India, European Union hold 6th round of disarmament and non-proliferation dialogues

READ | India-Israel to develop rapid test kits, co-operate on COVID-19 vaccine research

(With Agency inputs)