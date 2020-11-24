India, European Union Hold 6th Round Of Disarmament And Non-proliferation Dialogues

India and the European Union (EU) on Monday, November 23 held the sixth round of discussions on disarmament and non-proliferation issues. During the consultation, India and the EU exchanged developments in the area of nuclear, chemical, biological disarmament and non-proliferation among others, the official statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"The consultations involved exchanges on developments in the area of nuclear, chemical, biological disarmament and non-proliferation, conventional weapons, outer space security issues, export control regimes, strategic stability environment and other developments of mutual interest," the MEA said.

READ | EAM Jaishankar at Global Town Hall 2020: Indo-Pacific is rejection of spheres of influence

Towards improving mutual understanding

The Ministry further said that the discussions aimed at improving mutual understanding and appreciation between India and the EU on international security issues. These are part of the broad dialogue architecture with the EU as a key strategic partner of India, the ministry added.

READ | Jaishankar extends greetings to Lebanon on National Day, reiterates solidarity & support

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will begin on a six-day tour of Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, and Seychelles beginning Tuesday, November 24. His foreign visit is seen as important as it comes in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. MEA informed Jaishankar's first destination will be Bahrain from where he will travel to the United Arab Emirates. He will travel to Seychelles in the third and final leg of his visit.

During his two-day visit to Bahrain from November 24 to 25, the union minister will personally convey condolences to the Bahraini leadership on the sad demise of Prime Minister of Bahrain Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa on November 11, the MEA said. He will also hold talks on bilateral issues as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest with Bahraini leaders.

READ | India warns Pakistan after security forces foil 26/11-type terror attack planned by JeM

READ | Indo-Pacific concept a rejection of spheres of influence: Jaishankar

(With ANI inputs)