India-Israel To Develop Rapid Test Kits, Co-operate On COVID-19 Vaccine Research

India and Israel have come together to develop rapid test kits and cooperate on vaccine research, the Ministry of External Affairs informed on Monday, November 23. The two countries also discussed the scope for high-tech collaboration in defence and cooperation to fight cybercrimes during the virtual 13th India-Israel Forum.

"With the unprecedented disruption of COVID-19 pandemic, India and Israel joined hands to develop rapid test kits and cooperated on vaccine research. The scope for high-tech collaboration has grown in defence, under Make in India, and cooperation to combat cybercrimes has become more important," said Sanjay Bhattacharyya, Secretary (CPV, OIA & Arab), Ministry of External Affairs while addressing the Forum.

India-Israel projects can lead the way to combat terrorism

The ministry further said as the two countries face the threat of terrorists in an era where technology dominates, India-Israel projects can lead the way, not only bilaterally but in securing new markets globally. The shared vision hopes for regional peace and stability, economic growth, and engagement consistent with development priorities, collaboration in resources and technologies, and efforts for a reformed and responsible multilateral system. These form the important pillars of a future-oriented strategic engagement, the MEA statement further said.

"We call this region our extended neighbourhood, an indication of cultural affection and policy priority. We saw unprecedented positive momentum in our ties with the countries in this region, in recent decades. We forged several strategic partnerships, including with Israel. The region is central to our economic and security interests and important for our role in a globalised world and reformed multilateralism," MEA official statement read.

India-Israel relations

According to the officials, the recent reconciliation between Arab states and Israel leading to the normalisation of relations could improve prospects for a brighter future for the region. Meanwhile, India-Israel relations flourished after the former established full diplomatic relations in 2017 with the Middle East power. The establishment of a strategic partnership in 2017 was not a mere declaration of intent but an enumeration of the true and special character of the relations, the ministry said while adding that the two countries today are embarked on exploring newer prospects of co-operation.

