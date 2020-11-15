India To Carry Out Multiple Launches Of BrahMos Against Different Targets Amid Border Row

In a significant development, India is all set to showcase the massive firepower of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile by the month-end. The development comes amid prevailing border tensions with China. The three defence forces would carry out multiple firings of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) developed missile system in the Indian Ocean Region in the last week of this month.

The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile is the world's fastest operational system in its class and recently DRDO has extended the range of the missile system from the existing 298 km to around 450 km. According to ANI sources, the defence services are scheduled to carry out multiple test-firings of the BrahMos in the last week of November against different targets in the Indian Ocean Region. The test-firing would help the defence services to further improve the performance of the missile systemIn. Re

Recently, the Indian Air Force had flown its Sukhoi-30 aircraft from the Halwara airbase in Punjab and launched the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile at an old warship acting as its target in the Bay of Bengal area. The air-launched version of the missile has been used to equip a squadron of the Air Force in Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu.

Last year, India had successfully test-fired BrahMos from a base in Odisha's Chandipur on December 17. It was a land-attack version launched from a mobile autonomous launcher at Launch Complex-3 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) and it reportedly met all parameters. Because of the successful mission, the government’s flagship ‘Make in India’ programme has received a big boost.

India had entered into an agreement with Russia in 1998 and created a joint entity called ‘BrahMos Aerospace’. The name ‘BrahMos’ is a portmanteau of India's Brahmaputra River and Russia's Moskva River. The first-ever successful launch of BrahMos was on June 21, 2001. India and Russia are now planning to develop a new generation of Brahmos missile with 600 km-plus range.

(With Inputs from ANI)