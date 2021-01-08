India's UNSC Term Critical; Focus On Indo-Pacific, Terror Threats: French Prez' Advisor

Emmanuel Bonne, the diplomatic advisor to French President, on January 7 called on India for combined initiatives between New Delhi and Paris during the country’s tenure at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). India began its tenure as a non-permanent member of the powerful 15-nation UN organ for the 2021-22 term on January 1. While speaking at an event in New Delhi, Bonne called India’s term “critical” and said that France wants to develop ties with India in a long-term approach.

Bonne said, “India will be a member of the UNSC for two years. This will be a critical occasion for both of us to take initiatives whether it will be on the Indo-Pacific region or it is about addressing terrorist threats”.

“We need India..we want to develop ties with India in a long term approach,” he added.

Further, the French diplomat thanked Indian authorities and civil society for the support when France was “under attack by some leaders in Turkey and Pakistan and in other countries”. He said that France “very much appreciate the support” they got from India.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain welcomed India’s eighth tenure at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for two years starting from January 1, 2021. In a statement on Twitter, Lenain not only said that “France welcomes India” but also vouched for India to get a “permanent seat” at the UNSC. French Ambassador to India also expressed eagerness to work alongside India to counter the challenges including terrorism.

India to be UNSC Prez in Aug 2021

India will be the UNSC President in August 2021 and will preside over the council again for a month in 2022. India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) TS Tirumurti said on Monday that India will not shy away from raising its voice against the common enemies of humanity like terrorism and will use its tenure on the UN Security Council (UNSC) to bring human-centric and inclusive solutions to matters of international peace and security.

He said, “We will use our tenure to bring human-centric and inclusive solutions to matters of international peace and security. India will be a voice for the developing world. We will not shy away from raising our voice against the common enemies of humanity like terrorism”.

(With inputs from ANI)

