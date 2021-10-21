India To Cross 100 Cr vaccination Feat Soon: Here Are Top 10 States With Highest Coverage

India is on the verge of completing the administering of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. According to government data, around 75 per cent of all adults have received the first dose of the vaccine and 31 per cent have been administered both doses. While many districts have already completed 100 per cent vaccination of eligible people, some have fallen behind.

While states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat registered record numbers of vaccine administration, states like Sikkim and Jharkhand have fallen behind in the vaccination drive. According to numbers for state-wise vaccination coverage listed on the MyGov website, Uttar Pradesh leads the country with the most vaccinations administered (above 12 crore).

Check the list of states with the most coverage of vaccination :

Uttar Pradesh - 12,08,84,032 Maharashtra - 9,23,34,244 West Bengal - 6,82,34,821 Gujarat - 6,73,60,662 Madhya Pradesh - 6,67,91,915 Bihar - 6,30,50,262 Karnataka - 6,13,46,876 Rajasthan - 6,07,81,180 Tamil Nadu - 5,34,97,377 Andhra Pradesh - 4,77,28,693

Centre plans celebration for completing 100 crore COVID-19 vaccination

In order to celebrate the administering of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, the officials have informed that the largest khadi tricolour in the country, with dimensions of 225 feet by 150 feet and weighing around 1,400 kg will be displayed at the Red Fort on Thursday. The tricolour hoisted in Leh to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 will be used at the Red Fort.

Ahead of the event, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday appealed to the people who are eligible to get vaccinated without any delay and to be part of the historic vaccination journey of India. Apart from the unfurling of the tricolour, other events have also been lined up to mark the milestone on the COVID-19 vaccination exercise. As reported by PTI, the health minister will launch a song by singer Kailash Kher and an audio-visual film at the Red Fort during the event that celebrates India’s vaccine drive.

"The country is close to making a vaccine century. To be a part of this golden opportunity, I appeal to the citizens who are yet to be vaccinated to contribute to this historic golden vaccination journey of India by getting vaccinated immediately," Mansukh Mandaviya said in a tweet in Hindi.

Mandaviya had earlier informed that announcements will be made on airplanes, ships, metros and at railway stations after India reaches the milestone.

Image: PTI