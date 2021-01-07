PNB Scam: Trouble Mounts For Nirav Modi As His Sister & Brother-in-law Turn Approvers

In more trouble for the fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, his sister Purvi Modi and her husband Maiank Mehta have turned approvers in the PNB fraud case. As per the Enforcement Directorate, they will help in the confiscation of two flats in New York, one each in London and Mumbai, balance in two Swiss Bank accounts and a bank account in Mumbai worth Rs.579 crore. A special court in Mumbai granted them pardon on Monday under Section 307 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Both of them were co-accused in the case and were asked to provide substantial evidence to get relief. Revealing that their personal and professional life had come to a standstill because of Modi's alleged criminal activities, the couple expressed their willingness to be examined as witnesses via video conferencing. However, special judge VC Barde directed them to appear before the court in person.

Nirav Modi languishes in prison

On December 29, 2020, the Westminster Magistrates’ Court extended Nirav Modi's remand in judicial custody till January 7. This implies that he will remain in the Wandsworth Prison where he has been languishing since his arrest on March 19, 2019. Modi appeared before the court via videolink due to the novel coronavirus crisis. He has been accused of being the principal beneficiary of the fraudulent issuance of letters of undertaking as part of a conspiracy to defraud the Punjab National Bank to the extent of Rs 13,570 crore.

In December 2019, a special PMLA court in Mumbai declared him as a 'Fugitive Economic Offender'. The first set of hearings in the extradition case commenced in May 2020 which pertained to establishing a prima facie case against Modi. In the November hearing, District Judge Samuel Goozee ruled that the evidence to establish a prima facie of fraud and money laundering against Modi is broadly admissible. The judge will hear closing arguments from both sides during the final hearing scheduled on January 7 and 8.

