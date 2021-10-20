India, UK Hold 2nd Multilateral Dialogue; Agree To Work Closely, Increase Cooperation

India and the UK held a second multilateral dialogue on Monday, October 18, in London and agreed to work more closely and “deepen” the cooperation, said the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday. While the Indian delegation was led by Prakash Gupta, Joint Secretary (UN Political), Ministry of External Affairs, the British side was led by Harriet Mathews CMB OBE, Deputy Political Director for UN, UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

MEA said in its official release that the UK side congratulated India over its successful presidency of the United Nations Security Council in August this year. Both countries exchanged views of mutual interest pertaining to the UN reforms, counterterrorism, peacekeeping and climate action. Other discussions also took place on the Commonwealth Strategic Plan and priorities. The UK and Indian delegation agreed to continue to work closely to further elevate the cooperation on multilateral issues.

“Both sides exchanged views on the Commonwealth Strategic Plan and priorities. The delegations agreed to continue to work closely to further deepen their cooperation on multilateral issues,” it added.

India-UK Multilateral Dialogue

The 2nd India-UK Multilateral Dialogue on October 18, came just days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his UK counterpart Boris Johnson spoke on Monday, October 11. In a tweet following the phone call, PM Modi informed that both leaders discussed the progress made on the India-UK Agenda 2030 while exchanging views on the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, in Glasgow. Johnson and PM Modi also discussed the situation in Afghanistan which is rocked by socio-economic crisis amid Taliban takeover.

PM Modi informed, "Was a pleasure to speak to Prime Minister @BorisJohnson. We reviewed progress on the India-UK Agenda 2030, exchanged views on climate action in the context of the forthcoming COP-26 in Glasgow, and shared our assessments on regional issues including Afghanistan."

