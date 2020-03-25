Which Transport Services Are Allowed During 21-day Coronavirus Lockdown? Guidelines Here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight of March 25 to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. Amid the lockdown, all transport services including airways, rail and roadways will remain suspended, stated the Ministry of Home Affairs.

However, according to the MHA guidelines, transport for essential goods, fire, law and order and emergency services will be exempted and will remain functional.

MHA issues guidelines

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued guidelines for the 21-day lockdown, giving a list of essential services that will remain open.

Here's what it says about transport services:

"All transport services - air, rail, roadways - will remain suspended. Exceptions: a. Transportation for essential goods only b. Fire, law and order emergency services"

'Absolutely no need to panic'

After announcing a national lockdown for 21 days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged people not to panic. He stated that the essential goods are services will be available during the lockdown.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India has reported over 536 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Out of all the states, Maharashtra has crossed a total of 100 positive cases becoming the highest number of cases detected in the country. Meanwhile, eleven people have died so far due to the deadly virus.

My fellow citizens,



THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NO NEED TO PANIC.



Essential commodities, medicines etc. would be available. Centre and various state governments will work in close coordination to ensure this.



Together, we will fight COVID-19 and create a healthier India.



Jai Hind! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2020

