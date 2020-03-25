India Records 11th COVID-19 Death As Cases Surge To 536 Across The Country

Amid a massive surge in the number of coronavirus cases, India recorded 11th fatality in the country due to the deadly virus. A person who was tested positive and was admitted to a hospital in Madhurai has passed away in the wee hours of March 25. Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijaybaskar took to Twitter to report the death of the COVID-19 patient who also had a medical history of prolonged illness, diabetes and hypertension.

#update: Despite our best efforts, the #COVID19 +ve Pt at MDU, #RajajiHospital, passed away few minutes back.He had medical history of prolonged illness with steroid dependent COPD, uncontrolled Diabetes with Hypertension.@MoHFW_INDIA @CMOTamilNadu #Vijayabaskar — Dr C Vijayabaskar (@Vijayabaskarofl) March 24, 2020

Positive cases of coronavirus in the southern state have surged to 18 with the addition of six new cases on Tuesday, March 24. The people having a history of foreign travel, except one were tested positive of the virus.

Two US-returned, one Swiss-returned, one New Zealand-returned and one London-returned person have been found positive among others in Chennai, while a 55-year-old woman from Saidapet area of the city with no history of foreign travel was also tested positive. However, the health department officials are trying to establish if she had direct contact with anyone who visited a foreign country recently.

Meanwhile, around 5,000 people with various travel histories in recent weeks have been sent into home quarantined and are being monitored by the Tamil Nadu health department. The officials have also posted quarantine stickers outside the residence of people with recent travel history.

India witnessed a massive rise in the coronavirus cases as the number of infected cases surged to 536 with 11 deaths, while 39 cases have been recovered and discharged. Taking stock of the severity of the situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the country starting from the midnight of March 25.