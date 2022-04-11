India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue Live: 'India Not Major Consumer Of Russian Oil' Says US

Quick links:
IMAGE: Twitter/@rajnathsingh
India's Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh and the US Secretary of Defence held a bilateral meeting and reviewed defense cooperation and the regional security situation at Pentagon. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh invited the US companies to India for manufacturing and maintenance of defence equipment and to bolster trade ties. He, along with Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar and a high-level delegation, held a meeting with Secretary of Defence of the United States of America Mr Lloyd Austin, accompanied by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and other senior officials in Pentagon on April 11, 2022.
"The two Defence Ministers reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral defence cooperation and the regional security situation. Both Ministers acknowledged the salience of the India-US defence partnership for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and broader Indian Ocean Region," a press document related to the meeting read on Monday.
The two counterparts also discussed ways to deepen the Major Defence Partnership (MDP) and to work together to advance quality and scope in bilateral defence cooperation. They reviewed Military-to-Military engagements, information sharing, enhanced logistics cooperation, and the ability of the Armed Forces to cooperate closely under compatible communication arrangements. In this context, closer cooperation of Special Operation Forces came up prominently.
India and the US counterpart focused on closer collaboration between Defence Industries in both nations. The Raksha Mantri underlined the need of co-development, and co-production between India and US companies and invited US companies to India for manufacturing and maintenance of defence equipment.
Source: PIB/press release
After the US President Joe Biden and India Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a 2+2 bilateral meeting, White House in a statement said: "We know that India is not a major consumer of Russian oil. Its current imports are about one to 2% of its total energy import." It further added that as of now, "our energy payments are exempt from current sanctions. We have been very clear that we've been able to ban oil and LNG imports from Russia. But other countries have to make their own choices."
"That said, we don't think India should accelerate or increase imports of Russian energy and the US is ready to have conversations with India about diversification," said the official at the White House.
Began the day with a breakfast meeting with @SecBlinken.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 11, 2022
Wide ranging exchange of views on the global situation,regional hotspots and bilateral cooperation.
Took place with the comfort and openness of true strategic partners. pic.twitter.com/mOVJYSHMFT
At the United States and India's 2+2 Ministerial meeting, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin held talks with India's External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh of India. Jaishankar also met with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the summit.
Privileged to participate in the Modi-Biden Virtual Summit today.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 11, 2022
Thank the leaders for their guidance given to the 2+2 meeting. pic.twitter.com/TnJnCIDEvb
US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, April 11 discussed deepening bilateral ties between the governments, economies, and the population of both the countries, as well as the development of an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and delivering high-quality infrastructure.
The two leaders also held talks about bolstering cooperation on a range of issues including ending the COVID-19 pandemic, countering the climate crisis, strengthening the global economy, and upholding a free, open, rules-based international order to bolster security, democracy, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during talks with his US counterpart Joe Biden iterated that India and United States are "natural partners" and oldest democracies of the world. "There has been an unprecedented momentum in the relationship between the two countries [India-US], something that was hard to think of till the last decade," PM Modi said, moving on to discuss the situation of Ukraine with Biden.
Prime Minister also discussed the ongoing war crisis in Ukraine. "The situation is very concerning. At the time the offensive broke out, more than 20,000 Indians were stuck, who were eventually recused with a lot of hard work. Unfortunately, one Indian student lost his life in the region," he told Biden.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condemned the genocide that transpired in Ukraine's Bucha city which is located in Kyiv Oblast. The statement comes amid PM Modi's crucial virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden on April 11. Furthermore, PM Modi also asked for an independent probe, demanding a 'fair investigation' in the massacre.
PM Modi said, "Recently the news of killings of innocent civilians in Bucha city was very worrying. We immediately condemned it and demanded a fair investigation. We hope that the ongoing talks between Russia and Ukraine will pave the way for peace."
READ FULL STORY HERE
Had a wonderful meeting with the US @SecDef, Mr Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon today. We reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral defence cooperation and the regional security situation. pic.twitter.com/HbjLemlMUx— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 11, 2022
Addressing the India-US virtual summit with @POTUS @JoeBiden. https://t.co/sgYlj2nqSG— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 11, 2022