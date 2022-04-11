India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue Live: 'India Not Major Consumer Of Russian Oil' Says US

India's Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh and the US Secretary of Defence held a bilateral meeting and reviewed defense cooperation and the regional security situation at Pentagon. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh invited the US companies to India for manufacturing and maintenance of defence equipment and to bolster trade ties. He, along with Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar and a high-level delegation, held a meeting with Secretary of Defence of the United States of America Mr Lloyd Austin, accompanied by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and other senior officials in Pentagon on April 11, 2022.

"The two Defence Ministers reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral defence cooperation and the regional security situation. Both Ministers acknowledged the salience of the India-US defence partnership for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and broader Indian Ocean Region," a press document related to the meeting read on Monday.

The two counterparts also discussed ways to deepen the Major Defence Partnership (MDP) and to work together to advance quality and scope in bilateral defence cooperation. They reviewed Military-to-Military engagements, information sharing, enhanced logistics cooperation, and the ability of the Armed Forces to cooperate closely under compatible communication arrangements. In this context, closer cooperation of Special Operation Forces came up prominently.

India and the US counterpart focused on closer collaboration between Defence Industries in both nations. The Raksha Mantri underlined the need of co-development, and co-production between India and US companies and invited US companies to India for manufacturing and maintenance of defence equipment.

Source: PIB/press release