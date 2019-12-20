The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

'Take Immediate, Irreversible Action Against Terrorists': India, US Tell Pakistan

General News

USA along with India have urged Pakistan to take "immediate & irreversible" action against all terrorist outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar e-Taiba

Written By Rishabh Mishra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Terrorism

The United States of America along with India have urged Pakistan to take "immediate and irreversible" action against all terrorist networks and ensure that no such activity is conducted on any territory. They have asked Pakistan to take action against terrorist outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Lashkar e-Taiba (LeT). The statement was issued by both the countries during the second high-level Indo-US 2+2 Dialogue. 

Dialogue between India and the US 

The Indo-US 2+2 Dialogue took place in Washington DC on Wednesday and it was attended by the high-level dignitaries from both the countries. It was attended by the Union Minister of External Affairs and Defence S Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh from India and their counterparts from the US, the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark Esper. They jointly condemned terrorism in all its forms and called for collective action against all terrorist networks including Al Qaeda, ISIS/Daesh, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Haqqani Network, Hizbul Mujahideen, TTP, and D-Company. 

Read: Jersey City attack being investigated as domestic terrorism

The statement read, "The Ministers called on Pakistan to take an immediate, sustained and irreversible action to ensure that no territory under its control is used for terrorism against other countries in any manner and to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of cross-border terrorist attacks, including 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot.” 

Read: Punjab facing a heightened threat from Pakistan based terrorist outfits: DGP

India appreciates US support 

India, during the joint dialogue, hailed the USA’s support of declaring JeM leader Masood Azhar as a global terrorist. Similarly, the USA welcomed India’s new laws to eliminate and expedite cooperation on terrorist designations. External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar reiterated that talks related to counter-terrorism and cross border terrorism were discussed during the meeting. The Minister also praised the thoughts expressed by Mike Pompeo on the eleventh anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Rajnath Singh took to Twitter and shared a few moments of the meeting. 

Read: India, US agree to deepen cooperation on defence, fight against terrorism

S Jaishankar further said, "We also discussed ways to address these challenges including by working closely together at the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). We also took note of exchanges between our judicial academies for the appreciation of challenges and evolving practices in adjudicating counter-terrorism cases”.  

(With ANI Inputs)

Read: Indian Army inducts new American SiG Sauer assault rifles to fight terrorism

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG