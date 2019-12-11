Indian Army Inducts New American SiG Sauer Assault Rifles to Fight Terrorism

In an attempt to upgrade the weaponry of the Indian Army, it has started inducting the first lot of American SiG Sauer assault rifles to fight terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and the Pakistan army along the Line of Control (LoC). Additionally, the Indian army has also started receiving the ammunition for its sniper rifles. It has received more than 21 lakh rounds of the ammunition from the vendors.

Army on rifle induction

The top Indian Army sources told media, "The first lot of 10,000 SiG 716 assault rifles has arrived in India and has been sent to the Northern Command”.

Read: US Army planning biggest deployment of troops to Europe in 25 years

Fighting terrorism in J&K

The counter-terrorism operation in Jammu and Kashmir are conducted by the Northern Command of the army. The Command helps in preventing the influx of terrorists from Pakistan and Paskin-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) through the LoC. The induction of the new American rifles will help the army to operate in a more effective manner. India had signed an over Rs 700 crore contract to equip the Indian Army with 72,400 new assault rifles.

Read: MS Dhoni to produce a show based on real-life stories of Indian Army heroes

Rifle supplier

The rifles are being supplied by the American arms maker Sig Sauer. The contract for the new guns has been made under fast-track procurement (FTP) provision. The rifles will be manufactured in the US and will be supplied within a year since the contract. These rifles will be majorly used by the Indian army and rest will be divided between the Indian navy and air forces. About 66,000 rifles will be used by the army and 2,000 and 4,000 by the Navy and Air Force respectively.

Read: Indian Army fires American-origin Excalibur in Pokhran

The Sig Sauer SIG716 7.62x51 mm assault rifles will replace the Indian-made 5.56x45mm Insas rifles. The weaponry of the India army is also set to receive a major boost from the induction of more than 7 lakh AK-203 assault rifles. These will be produced in the joint venture between India and Russia.

(With ANI Inputs)

Read: Pakistan Army launches a brutal crackdown against Mujahir community in Karachi