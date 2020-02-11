The Debate
India Likely To Sign Military Helicopter Deal With Lockheed Martin During Trump's Visit

India and US are soon expected to close a $2.6 Billion deal for military helicopters from Lockheed Martin, which is a US-based defence manufacturing firm

India

India and US are soon expected to close a $2.6 Billion deal for military helicopters from Lockheed Martin, which is a US-based defence manufacturing firm. The deal is expected to be signed as US President Donald Trump is set to visit India on a two-day State visit.

READ: White House: US President Donald Trump & FLOTUS Melania To Visit India On February 24-25

Deal expected soon

The MH-60R Seahawk helicopters are expected to deployed on India's warships in order to cut short lengthy negotiations between the firm and the Indian government. 

Lockheed Martin has already sold F-21s to the Indian Air Force, C-130J Super Hercules, S-92 helicopters, MH-60 Romeo helicopters. The firm has a subsidiary in India as well, established in 2008. 

In December 2019, the firm appointed William Blair as vice-president and chief executive for its India operations. 

Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

READ: Defence Expo 2020: Indigenous ‘Parth’ Gunshot Locator Device Unveiled 

On Monday, Defence Security Cooperation Agency stated that the US "State Department approved a possible Foreign Military Sale to India of an Integrated Air Defense Weapon System (IADWS) for an estimated cost of $1.867 billion." 

It added, "This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to strengthen the U.S.-Indian strategic relationship and to improve the security of a major defensive partner, which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia region."

READ: DefExpo 2020 Will Prove To Be Breakthrough In Indian Defence Manufacturing: Rajnath

In an announcement early on Tuesday morning, the White House confirmed that US President Donald Trump will visit India on February 24-25. Moreover, the Trump administration confirmed that he will be accompanied by the First Lady Melania Trump and will visit Delhi and Gujarat. 

The release by the White House read "During a phone call over the weekend, President Trump and Prime Minister Modi agreed the trip will further strengthen the United States-India strategic partnership and highlight the strong and enduring bonds between the American and Indian people."

READ: Military Intelligence J&K Busted Illegal VOIP Exchange In UP And Kerala

