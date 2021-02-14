India Vaccinated Over 82 Lakh Beneficiaries Against COVID-19, Says Health Ministry

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHWF) informed on Sunday that India has vaccinated more than 82 lakh beneficiaries in its fight against COVID-19. Ministry briefed that the case fatality rate stands below 1.5 per cent, which is one of the lowest in the world and the recovery rate of 97.31 per cent amongst the highest in the world.

In its release, the Centre stated, as of February 14, 2021, till 8:00 am, the cumulative number of healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country has surpassed 82 lakhs. 82,63,858 beneficiaries have been vaccinated through 1,72,852 sessions, as per the provisional report till 8 am today. These include 59,84,018 HCWs (1st dose), 23,628 HCWs (2nd dose) and 22,56,212 FLWs (1st dose). The 2nd dose of Covid-19 vaccination started yesterday (February 13) for those beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receipt of the 1st dose.

India inoculated more than 82 lakh beneficiaries

The release added, "India has been recording a steady decline in the number of daily new deaths since October 1, 2020. Ninety-two deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Since October 1, 2020, the nation has seen an unabated decline in Case Fatality Rate. The Case Fatality Rate today stands below 1.5 (1.43 per cent). India’s Case Fatality Rate is one of the lowest in the world. More than 1.06 Cr (1,06,11,731) of people have recovered so far. 11,016 patients have recovered and got discharged in the last 24 hours. India’s Recovery Rate of 97.31 per cent is amongst the highest in the world. The difference between the recovered and active cases has grown to 1,04,74,164 today (February 14, 2021)."

Biggest Covid-19 vaccination drive

India launched its COVID-19 vaccination program on January 16 (2021) to restrain the surge in Covid-19 cases in the country. Earlier, the Health Ministry informed that around 2,00,000 people were vaccinated on Day 1 of the drive. With more than 8 lakh beneficiaries, Uttar Pradesh has inoculated the highest number of vaccines, according to government data. It is followed by Maharashtra (6,33,519) and Gujarat (6,61,508).

