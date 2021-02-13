India inoculated near 80 lakh beneficiaries against Covid-19 in 28 days: Health Ministry

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHWF) informed on Saturday that India has vaccinated close to 80 lakh beneficiaries in its fight against COVID-19. Health Ministry briefed that 79,67,647 beneficiaries have received the vaccination in the last 28 days and out ut of these, 5,909,136 are health care workers and 2,058,511 are front line workers.

80L beneficiaries inoculated

In an official statement, MoHFW said "Till 8:00 AM 13 February, 79,67,647 beneficiaries have received the vaccination under the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination exercise. Out of these, 5,909,136 are health care workers and 2,058,511 are front line workers. A total of 1,64,781 sessions have been conducted so far. 8 states which have vaccinated more than 4,00,000 beneficiaries each account for 59.70% of the total beneficiaries vaccinated in India. Uttar Pradesh alone accounts for 10.8% of the total beneficiaries in India. The number of beneficiaries being vaccinated every day has shown a consistent enhancement."

India's Covid-19 vaccination drive

India launched its COVID/-19 vaccination program on January 16 (2021) to restrain the surge in Covid-19 cases in the country. Earlier, the Health Ministry informed that around 2,00,000 people were vaccinated on Day 1 of the drive. With more than 8 lakh beneficiaries, Uttar Pradesh has inoculated the highest number of vaccines, according to government data.

It is followed by Maharashtra (6,33,519) and Gujarat (6,61,508). The government states, "More than 65 percent of registered health workers (HCW) have been vaccinated in 13 states and union territories. In Bihar, more than 79 percent of registered healthcare workers have been vaccinated." 17 states and UTs have not reported any deaths in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry added. According to the Union Health Ministry, the novel coronavirus has affected near 10.9 million people in India and claimed near 155k lives so far. Out of the total number of cases, 10.6 million have recovered from the deadly infection.

(with inputs from ANI)

