India-Vietnam Discuss Strengthening Ties In Virtual Meet; China Also Raised

India and Vietnam on Tuesday agreed to strengthen their economic, defence engagement & enhance cooperation in civil nuclear energy, space and discuss ASEAN matters. Both sides have agreed to coordinate closely at multilateral forums including the UN Security Council. The virtual meeting between India and Vietnam was co-chaired by S Jaishankar and counterpart Pham Binh.

In the virtual meeting of the India-Vietnam Joint Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technological cooperation decided to strengthen ties in various emerging areas including civil energy, space, marine sciences and new technologies. Both countries have decided to enhance their bilateral cooperation in line.

India's Foreign Ministry said, "Both sides agreed to add new momentum to the economic and defence engagement between the two countries and to explore closer cooperation in emerging areas such as civil nuclear energy, space, marine sciences and new technologies."

The South China sea situation is also believed to have been discussed in the India-Vietnam meeting. Vietnam along with few other nations are in disagreement with China concerning the South China sea. China is claiming its authority over most of the South China sea which is a huge reservoir of minerals and hydrocarbons. But, members of ASEAN (Association of Southwest Asian Nation) countries including Vietnam, Philippines and Brunie oppose the Chinese claims. In regards to this matter, Vietnamese ambassador, Pham Sanh Chau discussed the rising tensions with Indian Foreign Secretary, Harsh Vardhan Shringla in the meeting.

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on 25 August said that both nations have decided to cooperate together at various multilateral forums such as the UN Security Council because of their shared views on many regional and global issues. The Ministry also reported that Indian and Vietnam have agreed to coordinate for the ASEAN framework. Other international issues were also discussed between the foreign ministers including the spread of COVID-19. Jaishankar also took to Twitter to thank Deputy PM and FM for co-chairing the India-Vietnam meeting.

Concluded the 17th India-Vietnam Joint Commission Meeting. Thank Deputy PM and FM @FMPhamBinhMinh for co-chairing. Our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership keeps growing. Ensures peace, security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. pic.twitter.com/Cm2EJGiz58 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 25, 2020

S Jaishankar praised Vietnam's leadership amid the pandemic and said that India will support the nation in its chairmanship of ASEAN. The Indian statement said,"​India and Vietnam also agreed to enhance their bilateral cooperation in line with India's Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) and the ASEAN's Outlook on Indo-Pacific to achieve shared security, prosperity and growth for all in the region."

