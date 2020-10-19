Last Updated:

'India Won't Allow Plot Against Republic': Huge Support On Twitter As Conspiracy Unravels

'India won't allow Republic to shut down', said netizens as huge support poured in on Twitter over tape exposing a plot to target Republic Media Network.

Netizens came out in big support of Republic Media Network after a sting operation exposed a shocking plot to target the network, with the MVA insider in the sting even naming the top leaders as being behind it and claiming 'nothing can save the channel from shutting down now'.

Twitteratti were hardly surprised in the wake of the developments related to the face-off between Republic and the Mumbai Police Commissioner in the last few days. They called Republic the ‘voice of the people’, and said that they the people of India won’t allow the 'network to shut down', as claimed was being targeted in the sting operation.

SHOCKING: 'Uddhav Formed A Team To Go After Republic' Reveals Sting In Maha Congress HQ

Netizens support Republic in #TargetRepublicPlotExposed

Netizens were convinced that the Maharashtra government was targeting Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and the media network. Urging people to ‘support’ him amid the ‘harassment’ being meted out to him and ‘big conspiracy’, they stated that Arnab was working for the ‘betterment of the people’. 

'Target Republic' Plot Exposed

In the sting at the Congress headquarters in Mumbai, Congress spokeperson Raghavendra Shukla openly admitted that a team has been constituted with the sole objective of targeting Republic. He stated that many intelligence departments had been asked to 'dig dirt on Republic. It has been told 'do nothing else' and that it had been working non-stop to 'teach Republic a lesson'. Shukla is also heard saying, "Nobody can stop shutting down of Republic.'

The development came amid the attack of false allegations against Republic TV in the Fake TRP scam. The ‘illegal detention’ of Republic TV reporter Pradeep Bhandari, questioning of Republic TV Editors Niranjan Narayanaswamy and Abhishek Kapoor being questioned. This is apart from numerous attacks on Republic Media Network right from the reportage of the Palghar lynching, up till the Sushant Singh Rajput case. 

