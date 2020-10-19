'India Won't Allow Plot Against Republic': Huge Support On Twitter As Conspiracy Unravels

Netizens came out in big support of Republic Media Network after a sting operation exposed a shocking plot to target the network, with the MVA insider in the sting even naming the top leaders as being behind it and claiming 'nothing can save the channel from shutting down now'.

Twitteratti were hardly surprised in the wake of the developments related to the face-off between Republic and the Mumbai Police Commissioner in the last few days. They called Republic the ‘voice of the people’, and said that they the people of India won’t allow the 'network to shut down', as claimed was being targeted in the sting operation.

Netizens were convinced that the Maharashtra government was targeting Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and the media network. Urging people to ‘support’ him amid the ‘harassment’ being meted out to him and ‘big conspiracy’, they stated that Arnab was working for the ‘betterment of the people’.

We the people of India will never allow @Republic_Bharat to shut down. It's out voice and no government can suppress it. pic.twitter.com/JPCMbVwiv5 — Nilesh K (@knil81) October 19, 2020

#TargetRepublicPlotExposed | The biggest political sting of the decade is #LIVE on-air, as the political conspiracy against Republic completely and totally unravels; Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/YOLSA10nRY — Republic (@republic) October 19, 2020

The development came amid the attack of false allegations against Republic TV in the Fake TRP scam. The ‘illegal detention’ of Republic TV reporter Pradeep Bhandari, questioning of Republic TV Editors Niranjan Narayanaswamy and Abhishek Kapoor being questioned. This is apart from numerous attacks on Republic Media Network right from the reportage of the Palghar lynching, up till the Sushant Singh Rajput case.