The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Indian Air Force Helps Distribute Essential Commodities Across The Nation Amid Coronavirus

General News

The military has been taking up active measures to ensure that the virus does not spread and simultaneously ensure that people receive supply of basic goods

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
COVID-19

The Indian Air Force shared a video of work carried out by the personnel in order to distribute food and medical supplies to different corners of the country in order to ensure that citizens get their basic requirements.

READ: Army Opens Command Hospital To Assist J-K Administration In Fight Against Coronavirus

Air Force assists Nation

The military personnel in the country have been taking up active measures to ensure that the virus does not spread and simultaneously ensuring that people receive the basic supply of goods.

READ: Army Extends Pre-mature Retirement Dates Of Officers Till June 30 Amid Coronavirus Fight

READ: Audible Clip Of PM Modi's COVID Videoconference With Oppn MPs Leaked; Allegedly From TMC

READ: After Sanjeevani Booti Reference In Request, Brazil Prez Thanks PM Modi For Covid Drug Aid

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
COVID-19
INDORE, BHOPAL & UJJAIN SEALED
Trump
TRUMP LASHES OUT AT WHO
Indians die in US
11 INDIANS DIE OF COVID IN US
Lockdown
APRIL 14 DECLARED AS CLOSED HOLIDAY
Sri Lanka
RAJAPAKSA THANKS PM MODI
Sikh
US WORRY OVER SAFETY OF AFGHAN SIKH