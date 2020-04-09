Indian Air Force Helps Distribute Essential Commodities Across The Nation Amid Coronavirus

The Indian Air Force shared a video of work carried out by the personnel in order to distribute food and medical supplies to different corners of the country in order to ensure that citizens get their basic requirements.

READ: Army Opens Command Hospital To Assist J-K Administration In Fight Against Coronavirus

Air Force assists Nation

The military personnel in the country have been taking up active measures to ensure that the virus does not spread and simultaneously ensuring that people receive the basic supply of goods.

READ: Army Extends Pre-mature Retirement Dates Of Officers Till June 30 Amid Coronavirus Fight

#HarKaamDeshKeNaam: Indian Air Force is prepared & committed to ensure availability of essential commodities to the Nation’s fight against #Covid19.

In the service of our nation as always.#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/IllAxs8BdP — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) April 9, 2020

READ: Audible Clip Of PM Modi's COVID Videoconference With Oppn MPs Leaked; Allegedly From TMC

READ: After Sanjeevani Booti Reference In Request, Brazil Prez Thanks PM Modi For Covid Drug Aid