Army Extends Pre-mature Retirement Dates Of Officers Till June 30 Amid Coronavirus Fight

In a bid to empower the nation's ongoing fight against COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian Army on Sunday extended till June 30 the dates for Premature Retirement of all the Army, Navy and Air Force personnel. Individual letters in this regard will be issued after the lockdown period, the Indian Army informed on Twitter.

From deploying security forces amid nationwide lockdown to distributing rations and free meals to poor and needy, the Indian Army has stepped up again in tackling a crisis situation in the country. There have been several instances of the Indian Army lending a helping hand to rescue the citizens facing trouble during the lockdown period.

Indian Army takes measures to combat COVID-19

On March 26, the Indian Army issued instructions in the wake of the novel coronavirus crisis. For instance, it began to identify infrastructure for setting up quarantine/isolation centres in each military station. Furthermore, it expressed its willingness to support the civil administration with its network of hospitals and lab facilities at COVID-19 hotspots.

It also announced the preparation of a plan to augment health experts in severely affected areas if required. Additionally, the Indian Army's Northern Command has started several helplines across the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh to advise people on their concerns related to COVID-19.

A day later, the Army launched ‘Operation Namaste’ to fight against the novel coronavirus. COAS General Manoj Naravane stated that it was the Indian Army’s duty to help the government in its fight against COVID-19. Exuding confidence in the success of this operation, he mentioned that Army personnel could seek help from command wise helplines.

