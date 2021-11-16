Indian Air Force Orders HAMMER Bunker Buster For Tejas Fighter Jets From France

In the latest move that would further enhance the capabilities of India’s LCA Tejas fighter aircraft, the Indian Air Force has ordered ‘HAMMER’ missiles from France. The latest addition would allow IAF’s Tejas to take out any hardened bunkers or ground targets at stand-off ranges of more than 70 kilometres. As per ANI report, the capability enhancement of LCA Tejas fighter aircraft is being done amid the military stand-off with China using the emergency procurement power granted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to the country’s defence forces.

Government sources told the news agency, “The HAMMER missiles are in the process of being integrated with the LCA Tejas and it will significantly enhance its capability to take out hardened targets from stand-off distances.”

IAF has acquired the first lot of French HAMMER’s for Rafale fighter jets at the time when the aircraft had started coming to the air force from the European nation to increase the air to ground strength of its most advanced plane. The media outlet stated that at the time, as there was Chinese urgency due to Chinese aggression, the French authorities had agreed to supply HAMMERs at short notice for our Rafales.

What is HAMMER?

HAMMER stands for Highly Agile Modular Munition Extended Range and it is a medium-range air-to-ground weapon that is specifically designed and manufactured for the French Air Force and Navy initially. HAMMERs would provide India with the capability to take any bunkers or hardened shelters irrespective of the terrain such as mountainous locations, revealed sources.

The media report noted that IAF has extensively utilised the emergency procurement powers granted by the government in different phases to equip themselves with the essential weaponry to handle any conflict or aggression by enemies. The Indian Air Force is strongly supporting the LCA Tejas fighter aircraft programme by adding additional qualities to the aircraft.

The IAF has already operationalised two of its squadrons in the initial operational clearance and final operational clearance versions while a contract has been signed for 83 Mark1As will be delivered a couple of years from now. Reportedly, IAF has also eyed the LCA Mark 2 and the AMCA being developed by the DRDO for it.

With inputs from ANI

(IMAGE: @PRODefNgp/Twitter)