Indian Air Force Recruitment: Know How To Join IAF, Eligibility, Qualification, And More

Anyone willing to join the Indian Air Force (IAF) and further pursue a career can fulfil their dreams by appearing in the different exams conducted by the IAF under separate categories. Exams conducted by the IAF include AFCAT, NDA, NCC, and CDSE. Exams are categorised under Flying Branch, Ground Duty (Technical), and Ground Duty (Non-technical).

Those wishing to pursue a career in the IAF need a minimum educational qualification of passing class 12. Read on to know more about how to join the Indian Air Force and other eligibility criteria.

How to join Indian Air Force through the National Defence Academy?

Candidates aspiring to join the force can be become a part of the National Defence Academy and undergo rigorous training. Specialised training is provided at the establishment which helps candidates to prepare for a career in the IAF. After the completion of the training, candidates are commissioned as Permanent Commissioned Officers and then posted as officers in any of the Air Force stations.

Eligibility to join Indian Air Force under NDA:

Age: Candidates willing to join the National Defence Academy must be between the age of 16 and 19 at the time of commencement of the course.

Nationality: Indian

Gender: Only men

Qualification: Must complete 10 + 2 with Physics and Mathematics. Final-year students are also eligible to apply.

How to join Indian Air Force via Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT)

Any graduate or engineer can enter the Indian Air force through the AFCAT exam conducted in the flying branch.

Eligibility to join Indian Air Force under AFCAT:

Age: Candidates aspiring to join the Air force through AFCAT exams must be between the age of 20 to 24 years.

Nationality: Indian

Marital status: Single.

Qualification: Must be a graduate from a recognised institution with at least 60% marks or a similar degree with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent. Final year students are also eligible to apply for the exams

Those who have cleared section A and B examination of Associate Membership of Institute Engineers or Aeronautical Society of India can also apply

How to join the Indian Air force through National Cadet Corps (NCC)

Both men and women can join the air force through a special entry via the National Cadet Corps. As per that, a permanent commission is offered to the candidates.

Eligibility to join Air Force under NCC:

Age: Candidates must be between the age of 20 to 24.

Nationality: Indian

Marital status: Single

Qualification: Candidates must have a minimum of 50% in 10+2 with maths and physics. Candidates also must be a graduate in any discipline with a minimum of 60% marks/Four-year course in BE or BTech with minimum 60% marks/cleared A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institute Engineers or Aeronautical Society of India. Final year candidates are also eligible to apply.

How to join the Indian Air force through CDSE?

Any graduate or an engineer can join the Air force through the Combined Defence Services Examinations (CDSE). It is only reserved for men and they can get a permanent commission in the force.

Eligibility criteria for CDSE:

Age: Must be between the age of 19 and 24 years.

Nationality: Indian

Marital status: Single

Qualification: The candidate must be a graduate with mathematics and physics.

The final year and selected students are also eligible to apply provided they have a degree certificate issued by the University.

There is no percentage bar for the CDSE level.

The Indian Air Force celebrate the 89th anniversary of Indian Air Force Day on Friday, October 8 to commemorate its foundation in 1932.

