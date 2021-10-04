Last Updated:

Indian Air Force Shares Gorgeous Rehearsal Pictures Ahead Of Air Force Day On October 8

Indian Air Force (IAF) shared four images on Twitter and became the topic of discussion on the internet, IAF will celebrate its 89th anniversary on October 8th.

Written By
Rohit Ranjan
Indian Air Force

Image: Twitter/@IAF_MCC


Indian Air Force (IAF) shared four images on Twitter and became the topic of discussion on the internet. The IAF will celebrate its 89th anniversary on October 8. They shared the stunning photographs from the upcoming show's rehearsals. To commemorate Air Force Day, a parade and investiture event will be held at Ghaziabad.

The IAF shared the images earlier on October 4 with the caption, "#AviationPhotoAlert When you know how to be Smart and Pretty - Ways of the World #ThisboyIsElectric #RunUpToThe89th #MondayMorning s Gp Capt KD Beri Wg Cdr Indranil Nandi."

The tweet has gone viral with 6,737 likes and approximately a thousand retweets. It also invited a huge number of comments from people who were inspired by the tweet.

One of the Twitter users wrote, "Good work, keep posting so that people know that we are mo lee than West. Please induct more fighters quickly and complete 42 squadrons(which is still less than what enemy has)."

Another person commented, "It's was very proud moment to every Indians, we love you and lots of respect, in any cost we indians always with our brave pilots. You all our real heroes and thank you this words are small to discribe my love for you guy's. Jai hind."

One other comment read, "Awesome shots,probably first ones showing rafale weapons in indian skies,4 MICA (IR) AAM and 1 Scalp / Storm Shadow (AS Cruise missile). Not long when long range Meteor Air to Air Missile will also be part of the weapon package. IAF should go for anther 4 to 5 Sq of rafales."

The event will start at 8:00 am and end at 10:52 am

On 8th October, heritage aircraft, contemporary transport aircraft, and frontline fighter aircraft would take part in the flypast. According to the statement by IAF, the event will start at 8:00 am and end at 10:52 am with a spellbinding aerobatic performance. 

The IAF just underwent a major reorganisation, with the announcement of a new vice chief and two Commanders-in-Chief last week. Air Marshal Sandeep Singh has been named the new Vice Chief of Air Staff. On September 30, Singh succeeded incumbent Air Marshal VR Chaudhari, who will take over as the next IAF head.

Image: Twitter/@IAF_MCC

Tags: Indian Air Force, IAF, IAF viral pictures
First Published:
