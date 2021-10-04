Indian Air Force Shares Gorgeous Rehearsal Pictures Ahead Of Air Force Day On October 8

Indian Air Force (IAF) shared four images on Twitter and became the topic of discussion on the internet. The IAF will celebrate its 89th anniversary on October 8. They shared the stunning photographs from the upcoming show's rehearsals. To commemorate Air Force Day, a parade and investiture event will be held at Ghaziabad.

The IAF shared the images earlier on October 4 with the caption, "#AviationPhotoAlert When you know how to be Smart and Pretty - Ways of the World #ThisboyIsElectric #RunUpToThe89th #MondayMorning s Gp Capt KD Beri Wg Cdr Indranil Nandi."

#AviationPhotoAlert



When you know how to be Smart and Pretty - Ways of the World#ThisboyIsElectric#RunUpToThe89th#MondayMorning



📷s Gp Capt KD Beri

Wg Cdr Indranil Nandi pic.twitter.com/jbJILYnOQP — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) October 4, 2021

The tweet has gone viral with 6,737 likes and approximately a thousand retweets. It also invited a huge number of comments from people who were inspired by the tweet.

One of the Twitter users wrote, "Good work, keep posting so that people know that we are mo lee than West. Please induct more fighters quickly and complete 42 squadrons(which is still less than what enemy has)."

Another person commented, "It's was very proud moment to every Indians, we love you and lots of respect, in any cost we indians always with our brave pilots. You all our real heroes and thank you this words are small to discribe my love for you guy's. Jai hind."

@Defencematrix1 ..@alpha_defense ...sir can you please explain us... Rafael is carrying which missiles....is it carrying scalp or hammer in it's belly...and mica on its wings — Siddharth verma (@Siddhar01563296) October 4, 2021

We waiting for AMCA our own 5th Genz fighter jet...

That day will be Golden day for our Aur Force. #JaiHind — K@nn@nView🧐🇮🇳 (@kannan_view) October 4, 2021

One other comment read, "Awesome shots,probably first ones showing rafale weapons in indian skies,4 MICA (IR) AAM and 1 Scalp / Storm Shadow (AS Cruise missile). Not long when long range Meteor Air to Air Missile will also be part of the weapon package. IAF should go for anther 4 to 5 Sq of rafales."

It's was very proud moment to every Indians, we love you and lots of respect, in any cost we indians always with our brave pilots. You all our real heroes and thank you this words are small to discribe my love for you guy's. Jai hind, #BraveSouls — Sheikh Wasim Akram (@ImSkWasim) October 4, 2021

Awesome shots,probably first ones showing rafale weapons in indian skies,4 MICA (IR) AAM and 1 Scalp / Storm Shadow (AS Cruise missile). Not long when long range Meteor Air to Air Missile will also be part of the weapon package. IAF should go for anther 4 to 5 Sq of rafales — Nitin Bhardwaj (@NitinBh97772829) October 4, 2021

Mind blowing pics...

Amazing firepower

Stunning Performance

Proud feeling

Hats off to you..



Cant wait to watch the Display on 8th October.



Jai Hind... — Dr.Kiran Betdur (@kiranbetdur) October 4, 2021

That's brilliant. I think @IAF_MCC should consider to acquire more than 100 Rafales to strengthen India. @rajnathsingh @narendramodi @AmitShah This decision is supposed to be taken as early as possible. — Shaun 🏀 (@Shaun_Rulex) October 4, 2021

The event will start at 8:00 am and end at 10:52 am

On 8th October, heritage aircraft, contemporary transport aircraft, and frontline fighter aircraft would take part in the flypast. According to the statement by IAF, the event will start at 8:00 am and end at 10:52 am with a spellbinding aerobatic performance.

The IAF just underwent a major reorganisation, with the announcement of a new vice chief and two Commanders-in-Chief last week. Air Marshal Sandeep Singh has been named the new Vice Chief of Air Staff. On September 30, Singh succeeded incumbent Air Marshal VR Chaudhari, who will take over as the next IAF head.

Image: Twitter/@IAF_MCC