Indian Air Force Conducts Flypast Over Dal Lake To Pay Tribute To Frontline Workers; Watch

As India has entered its third lockdown phase, the Indian Air Force conducted the flypast over Srinagar's Dal Lake to pay a tribute to all the frontline workers at the forefront of battle against the deadly Coronavirus. Reportedly, IAF's fixed-wing and fighter aircraft will conduct flypasts from Srinagar to Thiruvananthapuram and from Dibrugarh to Kutch. The IAF has also made elaborate arrangements to conduct aerial fly-pasts and shower flower petals on hospitals treating COVID-19 patients, claim reports.

On Friday, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the three service chiefs — Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, Army Chief Gen M M Naravane, and Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria addressed the media and informed that the Armed Forces have planned a series of special activities on May 3 as a tribute to healthcare workers, law enforcement, delivery personnel, and media who are fighting against the Coronavirus pandemic.

#WATCH Indian Air Force's flypast over Srinagar's Dal Lake to pay tribute to medical professionals and all other frontline workers. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/enk7mwznJc — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

IAF's schedule to pay tribute

The flypasts in Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Patna, and Lucknow will take place above state assembly starting from 10.30 AM. Meanwhile, the Air Force fighter aircraft will do the aerial salute at Delhi's Rajpath, Red Fort, Sri Ganga Ram hospital, Army Research and Referral Hospital, Lotus Temple, Base Hospital (IA) and Connaught Place starting from 10:15 am-10:30 am. Mumbai as well, the aerial salute will start from 10:30 am.

Here is the detailed schedule of the Aerial Salute by the IAF:

