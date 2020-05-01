'No Problem In Dealing With COVID-19': Army Chief General Naravane As Jawan Recovers

Stating that the first army jawan who tested positive for COVID-19 has recovered, Army Chief General MM Naravane said on Friday that there are no problems in dealing with the issue of Coronavirus in the force.

"There are no problems in dealing with the issue of coronavirus. The first patient in the Army is cured and the jawan is back on duty," General Naravane said while addressing a press conference.

So far, the Army so far has recorded 14 cases of COVID-19 out of which five have been cured and resumed to work, he added.

Guidelines for Army personnel rejoining from leave

Earlier on April 20, the Indian Army issued an instruction to personnel who had rejoined from leave, temporary duty, and courses.

“Broad modalities/guidelines for rejoining have been planned in a phased manner considering the numbers of individuals rejoining from leave/temporary duty/courses and the requirement for smooth reporting, quarantine, and onward dispersal to units,” the Army had said on Monday.

Under the set guidelines, personnel will rejoin only on receipt of specific instructions from units/formations/establishment that has granted leave/temporary duty. Any individual whose leave station is within 500 km of unit/duty station is allowed to directly report to the unit using private transport only. Individuals who do not fall within the 500 km criteria will report to the nearest unit/station headquarter in a private vehicle only.

All personnel in the Army will be classified as Green (who have completed 14 days quarantine period), Yellow (who need to undergo 14 days quarantine period), and Red (Symptomatic requiring isolation and further treatment in COVID hospital), the Army said.

All personnel reporting back from leave/temporary duty/courses will be classified as 'Yellow', based on the aforementioned classification, and will undergo 14 days quarantine period at the reporting station/unit. These personnel will subsequently be moved from reporting station to duty station/unit in Army vehicles/special trains etc. In the case of personnel who do not move under the supervision of military authorities, they will be considered 'Yellow' and undergo 14 days quarantine again.

(With inputs from ANI)