Indian Air Force's Tejas Exhibits 'versatility & Agility' At Dubai Air Show 2021

On Thursday, November 18, for the first time in a gulf nation at the Dubai Air Show 2021, Indian Air Force's (IAF) Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), showcased breathtaking aerial manoeuvres grabbing the attention of many.

"The aircraft manoeuvred effortlessly, showing off its agility and versatility," the IAF said adding that it is a testament to the rapid strides that the platform has achieved in recent times.

Suryakirans & Al Fursan steal the show

The Dubai's biennial Air Show had commenced with a combined flypast carried out by the Indian Air Force's Suryakiran Aerobatics Team along with the UAE's Al Fursan Display Team. The IAF in a statement called it 'a display that signified the deep camaraderie and bonhomie between the two Air Forces'.

Nine Hawk 132 of the Suryakiran Team flew in synchronisation with seven Aermacchi MB-339 of Al Fursan over significant landmarks in Dubai including the Burj Khalifa, Palm Jumeirah, and Burj Al Arab.

IAF's Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas carried out demonstrations flight at Dubai Airshow 2021 today afternoon. The aircraft maneuvered effortlessly, showing off its agility & versatility, a testament to the rapid strides that the platform has achieved in recent times: IAF pic.twitter.com/rN9HFDyQZQ — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2021

Tejas showcases its abilities at Dubai Air Show 2021

The crowd present in the event appreciated the aerobatics displayed by the Suryakirans later in the afternoon. Besides that, the indigenously manufactured Tejas reinforced its ever-increasing popularity by an awe-struck demonstration flight exhibiting its "versatility" and "agility".

Earlier, the Indian Air Force while announcing the arrival of the HAL-manufactured Tejas had said, "Tejas will showcase its superior flying ability, manoeuvrability, and ease of handling against the golden backdrop."

The Dubai Air Show 2021 kicked off at AI Maktoum Airport in Dubai. The Dubai Air Show is one of the leading aerospace events in the Middle East and amongst the growing Air shows across the globe. The show was inaugurated by Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of Dubai Seikh bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Sunday, November 14, and concluded on Thursday, November 18.

"Winter is here but we just turned up the heat."@IAF_MCC LCA Tejas alongwith Suryakiran and Sarang aerobatics team put up a precisely coordinated display on the opening day of the #DubaiAirshow.#Ready,Set,Go pic.twitter.com/NwoBJOYv6U — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) November 15, 2021

Global attention on IAF's LCA Tejas

As per reports, so far Malaysia, Argentina, and Egypt have expressed their interest in the IAF's Tejas. Reports say that the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) has plans to purchase 18 multirole light fighter jets. It also has set an added option to buy another 18 later. The bid is being considered significant for it may emerge as the first global buyer of the India-made Tejas.

(With ANI Inputs)

Image: Twitter/@INDIAN AIR FORCE, ANI