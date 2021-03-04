Indian Architect Designs Land-jet Modelled After French Aircraft; Names It 'Punjab Rafale'

In a first for India, an architect from Punjab Rampal Behaniwal has designed a vehicle that is jet-shaped. The design that is inspired by the Rafale fighter jets is named 'Punjab Rafale'. While it is not equipped to fly, the land jet manufactured in Bathinda's Rama Mandi can run at a speed of 15-20 kph.

The architect of the vehicle said that the 'Punjab Rafale' will soon be placed in the cultural park, so aspiring pilots and children can 'fulfil their dream in some ways.' It has to be noted that the first five Rafale jets were formally inducted into the Indian Air Force on September 10, 2020. India is set to have at least 17 Rafale jets by March 2021 while the entire fleet of 36 fighter jets has been purchased by the government spending Rs 60,000 crore, which is scheduled to arrive by April 2022.

READ | The Third Batch Of 3 Rafale Fighter Jets Reach India

'Built at a cost of Rs 3 lakhs'

A video surfaced on social media on Thursday showing the architect of the land jet driving it, while children are seen sitting behind him. The 'Punjab Rafale' has been built with a cost of Rs 3 lakhs and is blue in colour, similar to the actual Rafale fighter jets.

Punjab: Architect designs jet-shaped vehicle that runs at 15-20km/h speed in Bathinda's Rama Mandi. pic.twitter.com/NBLWCLA8RJ — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2021

READ | IAF, Army Launched HELINA Anti-tank Missiles From ALH Dhruv Helicopter In Rajasthan

The bonnet of the jet reads 'Ram Pal Airline'that is printed on it that is named after the architect Behaniwal. The body of the 'Punjab Rafale' also has phone numbers printed with the intention that people could reach out to the entrepreneur for the design and details.

READ | EXCL | 'India Prepared For Two-front War': Air Chief RKS Bhadauria Warns China & Pakistan

READ | Rajnath Singh Gives Rafale Timeline; Upholds Indigenisation Push-On Privatisation Question