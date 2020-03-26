Indian Army Announces More Measures To Fight COVID-19, Offers Help To Civil Administration

On Thursday, the Indian Army issued fresh instructions in the wake of the novel coronavirus crisis. For instance, the Army has begun to identify infrastructure for setting up quarantine/isolation centres in each military station. Moreover, it expressed its willingness to support the civil administration with its network of hospitals and lab facilities at COVID-19 hotspots. It is also preparing a plan to augment health experts in severely affected areas if required. Additionally, the medical personnel of the Indian Army will be imparted online training to be prepared for immediate intervention.

Indian Army takes numerous measures

Even before the imposition of the nationwide lockdown, the Indian Army restricted movement in all cantonments and military stations in the districts under lockdown. However, people involved in essential services such as medical establishments, fire, electricity/ water supply, communication, post offices, and sanitation services were allowed to carry out their functions. Thereafter, the Indian Army personnel have been issued guidelines on social distancing. Moreover, only essential offices will remain open with staggering timings, besides the adoption of the work from home model. On Tuesday, the Indian Army's Northern Command started several helplines across the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh to advice people on their concerns related to COVID-19.

The novel coronavirus crisis

Currently, there are 593 active COVID-19 cases in India while 13 individuals have died due to the pandemic. Initially, many states in India shut down educational institutions, shopping malls, swimming pools, places of worship until March 31. This was followed by a partial reduction in public transport services. Subsequently, both domestic and international flight operations were suspended besides 32 states and Union Territories declaring a lockdown.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown in the entire country for three weeks. Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled measures to ease the woes of the consumers and the corporate sector. This included extending the last date to file IT returns and composition returns to June 30, making customs clearance an essential service, relaxing the mandatory requirement of board meetings for a period of 60 days and so forth. She followed this up on Thursday by unveiling a financial package worth Rs.1.7 lakh crore.

