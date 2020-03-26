Big B Shares Video Of Kolkata Police Sanitizing Roads, Asks Mumbai Officials To Take Note

Amitabh Bachchan shared a video on Twitter that was previously posted by a social media user wherein the Sarat Bose Road of Kolkata was being sanitized. Asserting that a 'great job' was done by the Kolkata Police, the user informed that she is now waiting for the same steps to be taken for the rest of Kolkata.

Sharing the video, veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan expressed his amusement and called the step 'fantastic'. He further urged Mumbai police and authorities in the state to take similar steps.

READ: Amitabh Bachchan's net worth makes it evident that "rishte mein yeh sab k baap lagte hain"

wow .. this is fantastic .. Mumbai , hello .. can the authorities please do this for us too .. https://t.co/726UzW76Zv — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 25, 2020

The video shared by the actor left many netizens excited. "Soon", "This is a very good", "Super"; these were some of the remarks that were left on the post. Read below-

very nice — ASHSISH KUMAR BHADAN (@KumarBhadan) March 25, 2020

Wow — Amit shukla🇮🇳 (@Amitshukla_toni) March 25, 2020

Meanwhile, No fresh novel coronavirus cases were detected in West Bengal on Wednesday, a health department bulletin notified. Two persons were tested positive back on Tuesday and so far, nine people have tested positive for the COVID-19 infection in the state. Of them, one died at a private hospital on Monday afternoon.

READ: Amitabh Bachchan And Manmohan Desai’s Films That Define Glorious Days Of Cinema



Swab samples were collected from at least 54 people with symptoms of deadly coronavirus on Wednesday and sent for examination and reports remain to be received. A total of 3,969 people were kept under home surveillance and 97 kept under hospital observation, reports suggest.

READ: Amitabh Bachchan's Inspirational Dialogues From His Movies 'Black', 'Baghban' & 'Waqt'

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown on March 24. The prime minister urged people not to panic during the lockdown period and assured citizens that there will be no shortage of essential commodities and medicines during the nationwide curfew.

"There is absolutely no need to panic," PM Modi said in a tweet "Essential commodities, medicines etc. would be available. Centre and various state governments will work in close coordination to ensure this," he assured the nation.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.