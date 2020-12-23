Indian Army Chief Gen Naravane Reaches Leh; Takes First-hand Assessment Of LAC Situation

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane reached Leh on a one-day visit to Fire and Fury Corps on Wednesday. General MM Naravane visited forward areas of Fire & Fury Corps including Rechin La & undertook a first-hand assessment of situation along LAC. He was briefed by GOC, Fire & Fury Corps Lt. GEN PGK Menon & other local commanders on operational preparedness of our forces.

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane reaches Leh

Indian Army chief General MM Naravane undertook an on the spot inspection of the state of the habitat of troops on the forward line of defences at Rechin La. COAS also visited forward base Tara and interacted with the local commanders and troops. He appreciated their high morale and state of readiness. He appreciated the efforts made by the formation to make troops comfortable along the LAC. General MM Naravane interacted with the troops deployed in forwarding areas and exhorted all ranks to continue working with the same zeal and enthusiasm.

The visit of Chief of Army Staff on the forward locations along the LAC is quite significant as India remains in a stand-off position which China for the last 8 months. Over 50,000 troops are deployed along the LAC with extraordinary preparedness through the harsh winters. It has been a tradition in the army to celebrate festivals together, being the guardian of the family, General Naravane spent time with the troops just days before Christmas. COAS also distributed sweets and cakes on the occasion.

The visit of General Naravane is also important as he met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari a day before his Leh visit, he discussed the upcoming crucial BRO projects along the LAC that will make transportation faster and easier for the army, giving it a strategic edge over China in the ongoing situation. India China WMCC talks were held on 18th December and both the countries have decided to hold the ninth round of military-diplomatic talks soon. Army Chief General Naravane will also review the overall condition of deployment, preparedness and newly created infrastructure in the region.

