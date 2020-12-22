LAL Vs LAC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, NBA 2020-21 Game Preview

The Los Angeles Lakers (LAL) will face the Los Angeles Clippers (LAC) in the opening day of the NBA 2020-21 season on Wednesday, December 23 at 8:30 AM IST. The game will be played at the Staples Center Arena in Los Angeles, California. Here is our LAL vs LAC Dream11 prediction, top picks and LAL vs LAC Dream11 team.

LAL vs LAC Dream11 prediction: LAL vs LAC Dream11 team and preview

The Los Angeles Clippers would definitely look to start with a win as they have lost all their pre-season games, just like last year. Interestingly, two of their three pre-season losses came at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers. Frank Vogel's side have seriously strengthened their roster with the acquisition of Dennis Schroder, Montrezl Harrell, and Marc Gasol in the offseason. The duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis was already tough to handle, with other players like Kyle Kuzma and Talen Horton-Tucker grabbing eyeballs in the pre-season games.

LAL vs LAC live: LAL vs LAC schedule

Date: Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Time: 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Staples Center Arena in Los Angeles, California

LAL vs LAC Dream11 prediction: Squad list

LAL vs LAC Dream11: Los Angeles Lakers squad

Kostas Antetokounmpo, Devontae Cacok, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alex Caruso, Quinn Cook, Anthony Davis, Jared Dudley, Marc Gasol, Montrezl Harrell, Talen Horton-Tucker, LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, Wesley Matthews, Alfonzo McKinnie, Markieff Morris, Dennis Schroder

LAL vs LAC Dream11: Los Angeles Clippers squad

Nicolas Batum, Patrick Beverley, Amir Coffey, Paul George, Serge Ibaka, Reggie Jackson, Mfiondu Kabengele, Luke Kennard, Kawhi Leonard, Terance Mann, Marcus Morris Sr, Daniel Oturu, Patrick Patterson, Jay Scrubb, Lou Williams, Ivica Zubac

LAL vs LAC Dream11 prediction: Top picks

Los Angeles Lakers: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, LeBron James, Anthony Davis

Los Angeles Clippers: Patrick Beverley, Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac

LAL vs LAC Dream11 prediction: LAL vs LAC Dream11 team

Point Guards: Patrick Beverley, Alex Caruso

Shooting Guard: Kawhi Leonard, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Small Forwards: LeBron James

Power Forward: Marcus Morris Sr.

Center: Montrezl Harrell, Ivica Zubac

LAL vs LAC live: LAL vs LAC match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Los Angeles Lakers are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The LAL vs LAC Dream11 prediction and LAL vs LAC Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The LAL vs LAC Dream11 team and LAL vs LAC match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

