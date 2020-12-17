LAC VS UTA Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, NBA Preseason 2020 Preview

LA Clippers take on Utah Jazz in the NBA Preseason 2020 game. The game is slated to be played at the STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA on December 18, 8:30 AM according to IST, Let's have a look at LAC vs UTA Dream11 prediction, LAC vs UTA match prediction, and other details.

Another day of work in the books. pic.twitter.com/cG63zN1jvG — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) December 15, 2020

Utah Jazz walk into the match filled with confidence after winning 2 matches against the Phoenix Suns and will be aiming to continue their winning momentum. Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic will be the Utah Jazz’s players expected to help the team win against the LA Clippers. The duo has been in impeccable form and will be hoping to help the Utah based side make it 3 consecutive wins.

The LA Clippers on the other hand have struggled to find form. They have managed to rope in Serge Ibaka alongside Luke Kennard via the NBA trades and free agency. Marcus Morris has also agreed to rejoin them after impressive performances in the Orlando bubble. The LA Clippers suffered from back-to-back defeats against the LA Lakers in the ongoing preseason and will be looking to bounce back strong with a win against the Utah Jazz.

LAC vs UTA Dream11 Team (Squads)

LAClippers - Nicolas Batum, Rayjon Tucker, Paul George, Patrick Beverley, Serge Ibaka, Reggie Jackson, Amir Coffey, Mfiondu Kabengele, Luke Kennard, Terance Mann, Marcus Morris Sr., Daniel Oturu, Terance Mann, Patrick Patterson, Lou Williams, Jay Scrubb, Ivica Zubac, Kawhi Leonard

Utah Jazz - Udoka Azubuike, Bojan Bogdanovic, Jarrell Brantley, Trevon Bluiett, , Mike Conley, Derrick Favors, Trent Forrest, Rudy Gobert, Miye Oni, Shaquille Harrison, Trent Forrest, Elijah Hughes, Juwan Morgan, Georges Niang, Royce O’Neale, Nigel Williams-Goss, Jake Toolson, Jordan Clarkson, Joe Ingles, Donovan Mitchel

LAC vs UTA Dream11 team (predicted playing 5)

LAClippers- Paul George, Ivica Zubac, Kawhi Leonard, Terance Mann, Serge Ibaka

Utah Jazz - Rudy Gobert, Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley Donovan Mitchell, Jordan Clarkson

LAC VS UTA Dream11 team

Donovan Mitchell, Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac, Rudy Gobert, Serge Ibaka, Bojan Bogdanovic

LAC vs UTA Match prediction

Utah Jazz will start the match as favorites to win. They walk into the games on the back of 2 successive wins and will be looking to continue their winning momentum. LA Clippers consists of a team that can defeat Utah Jaaz and will be hoping to do the same.

Note: The LAC VS UTA Dream11 prediction and LAC VS UTA playing 11 are made on the basis of our own analysis. The LAC VS UTA Dream11 team and LAC VS UTA match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

