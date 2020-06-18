India-China Faceoff: Major General-level Talks Begin At LAC As Chinese Remain Belligerent

India and China have begun Major General-level talks on the LAC in the wake of the violent clashes in Galwan valley and the continued faceoffs by the armies of the two nations. The Commander-level talks on June 17 were inconclusive. The troops of both nations have disengaged from the spot of the clash yet remain alert on a wider area of Galwan valley; however, the Chinese haven’t removed the arctic tents as yet over which the clash erupted in the first place.

Ministry of External Affairs S Jaishankar had spoken to Chinese Counterpart Wang Yi on Wednesday reminding him of the Commander-level meeting at Moldo on June 6 and stated that China's attempt to erect a structure on the Indian side of Galwan is what became the source of dispute. Jaishankar also asserted that the violence was premeditated and planned from the Chinese army that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties which reflected its intent to 'change facts' on the ground in violation of the previous agreements reached. He also cautioned his Chinese counterpart of this 'unprecedented development' and its impact on the Indo-China bilateral relationship.

The Indian government taking strong objection has said that Chinese claim of sovereignty over the Galwan Valley "exaggerated and untenable claims" and is contrary to the understanding reached on the issue between the two sides.

Just as the military level talks are underway on the LAC, Defence Minister has also called for a review meeting with the Defence Secretary and three Chiefs of Indian Armed Forces along with the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat. After the meeting concludes, CDS Bipin Rawat will brief National Security Advisor Ajit Doval about the developments.

