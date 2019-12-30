The Debate
Indian Army Congratulates General Bipin Rawat On His Appointment As Country's First CDS

General News

The Indian Army on Monday congratulated General Bipin Rawat on being appointed as the country’s first Chief of the Defence Staff from December 31, 2019.

Written By Akhil Oka | Mumbai | Updated On:
Indian

The Indian Army on Monday congratulated General Bipin Rawat on being appointed as the country’s first Chief of the Defence Staff. Describing it as a “proud” and “historic” moment, the Army stated that the CDS would ensure synergy in the Armed Forces. It added that the CDS would pursue greater coordination among the Army, the Navy and the Air Force.  

Read: Gen Bipin Rawat Appointed India's First Chief Of Defence Staff, To Take Charge On Dec 31

Read: Armed Forces Service Rules Amended; Army, Navy & IAF Chiefs Can Serve Till 65 If Made CDS

Government appoints first CDS

Earlier, the Central government formally notified General Rawat's appointment as the CDS with effect from December 31, 2019. The government press release mentioned that he formally joined the Indian Army in December 1978. It also noted that he had received many distinguished military honours. 

Read: US Congratulates General Rawat On Being Appointed CDS, Eyes Advancing Defence Ties

Punjab CM congratulates General Rawat

Meanwhile, more wishes poured in for General Rawat. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh congratulated him on his appointment as CDS. He extended his best wishes on General Rawat's new role as the principal military advisor. 

Read: Congress Immediately Questions Gen Rawat Becoming CDS, Says 'started On Very Wrong Foot'

Published:
