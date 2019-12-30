Indian Army Congratulates General Bipin Rawat On His Appointment As Country's First CDS

The Indian Army on Monday congratulated General Bipin Rawat on being appointed as the country’s first Chief of the Defence Staff. Describing it as a “proud” and “historic” moment, the Army stated that the CDS would ensure synergy in the Armed Forces. It added that the CDS would pursue greater coordination among the Army, the Navy and the Air Force.

#IndianArmy congratulates General Bipin Rawat on being appointed as the first Chief of the Defence Staff #CDS of the country. It is a proud & historical moment. The appointment would bring in enhanced #Synergy #Jointness #Interoperability in the Armed forces. pic.twitter.com/xEX919BFNW — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) December 30, 2019

Read: Gen Bipin Rawat Appointed India's First Chief Of Defence Staff, To Take Charge On Dec 31

Chief of the Defence Staff #CDS shall pursue greater coordination amongst the three Services and ensure unison in employment of military power in line with the dynamic security requirement. — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) December 30, 2019

Read: Armed Forces Service Rules Amended; Army, Navy & IAF Chiefs Can Serve Till 65 If Made CDS

Government appoints first CDS

Earlier, the Central government formally notified General Rawat's appointment as the CDS with effect from December 31, 2019. The government press release mentioned that he formally joined the Indian Army in December 1978. It also noted that he had received many distinguished military honours.

Government appoints General Bipin Rawat PVSM UYSM AVSM YSM SM VSM ADC as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) wef 31.12.2019.@SpokespersonMoD @adgpi @IAF_MCC @indiannavy pic.twitter.com/m3p1fKBEGo — PRO Bengaluru, Ministry of Defence (@Prodef_blr) December 30, 2019

Read: US Congratulates General Rawat On Being Appointed CDS, Eyes Advancing Defence Ties

Punjab CM congratulates General Rawat

Meanwhile, more wishes poured in for General Rawat. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh congratulated him on his appointment as CDS. He extended his best wishes on General Rawat's new role as the principal military advisor.

Many congratulations to General Bipin Rawat as he takes charge as India’s first Chief of Defence Staff. My best wishes to him on this new mission as the principal military advisor on all matters related to the armed forces. @adgpi 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/yYXOx8C4uy — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 30, 2019

Read: Congress Immediately Questions Gen Rawat Becoming CDS, Says 'started On Very Wrong Foot'