Congress Immediately Questions Gen Rawat Becoming CDS, Says 'started On Very Wrong Foot'

Slamming the appointment of India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Congress Spokesperson Manish Tewari on Monday, said that the government had started on a 'very wrong foot' with General Bipin Rawat's appointment as CDS. He warned ominously, that time will reveal the implications of this decision. General Rawat is set to take charge on December 31.

With great regret and fullest of responsibility may I say that the Govt has started on a very wrong foot with regard to CDS. Time alone unfortunately will reveal the implications of this decision. — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) December 30, 2019

Earlier in the day, the 4-star General Bipin Rawat has been appointed as India's first Chief of Defence Staff. He is set to take charge on Tuesday - 31 December 2019. Meanwhile, his successor Lt Gen MM Naravane will be assuming the charge of Chief of Army Staff on Tuesday. The ceremonial functions will be held on Wednesday - 1 January 2020 at 8 AM - Wreath laying at National War Memorial, Guard of Honour at South Block Lawns. General Rawat was set to superannuate on December 31.

Earlier in the day, the current COAS General Bipin Rawat was cleared by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) for the post as per sources. This development comes a day after the Central Government amended the Army Rule of 1954 which now provides an extension of tenure of the Chief of Defence Staff if deemed necessary. Hence the 61-year old can serve upto the age of 65 now as the CDS. The Union cabinet had announced that the CDS would be a four-star general - from either- the Army, the Air Force or the Navy.

General Bipin Rawat's career

Rawat was first commissioned into the 5th battalion of 11 Gorkha Rifles on 16 December 1978. He has commanded an infantry battalion along the Line of Actual Control, a Rashtriya Rifles Sector and an infantry division in the Kashmir Valley. During his career span of 37 years, he has been awarded for gallantry and distinguished service with the UYSM in 2013, AVSM, YSM, SM, VSM, COAS Commendation on two occasions and the Army Commander’s Commendation.

He took over as the GOC-in-C Southern Command on 1 January 2016 and assumed the post of Vice Chief of Army Staff on 1 September 2016. Soon he was appointed as 27th Chief of the Army Staff, superseding two more senior Lieutenant Generals, Praveen Bakshi and Pattiarimal Mohamadali Hariz on 17 December 2017. He has a vast experience in high altitude warfare and counter-insurgency operations.