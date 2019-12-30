US Congratulates General Rawat On Being Appointed CDS, Eyes Advancing Defence Ties

United States' Ambassador to India Ken Juster took to the microblogging website Twitter and congratulated General Bipin Rawat on being appointed as the Chief of Defence Staff on Monday. He is set to take charge on Tuesday - 31 December 2019. Meanwhile, his successor as Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen MM Naravane will be assuming the charge on Tuesday.

The ceremonial functions will be held on Wednesday - 1 January 2020 at 8 AM - and will include a wreath-laying at the National War Memorial, and a Guard of Honour at the South Block Lawns. General Rawat was set to superannuate on December 31. Ken Juster, in his tweet congratulating General Bipin Rawat also expressed the hope for a prosperous and productive future of the India and US' defence partnership.

Hearty congratulations to @adgpi General Bipin Rawat on being named India’s first Chief of Defence Staff. Looking forward to more productive discussions on ways to advance the #USIndiaDefense partnership. #OneTeamOneMission pic.twitter.com/AMSvn8LRmg — Ken Juster (@USAmbIndia) December 30, 2019

ACC clears appointment

Earlier in the day, current COAS General Bipin Rawat was cleared by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) for the post.

#IndianArmy congratulates General Bipin Rawat on being appointed as the first Chief of the Defence Staff #CDS of the country. It is a proud & historical moment. The appointment would bring in enhanced #Synergy #Jointness #Interoperability in the Armed forces. pic.twitter.com/xEX919BFNW — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) December 30, 2019

CDS tenure amended

Earlier on Saturday, the government issued a notification amending the Army Rules 1954, making it inapplicable to the new Chief of Defence Staff. The service chiefs have a tenure of three years or up till 62 years of age whichever is earlier and it remains unchanged, but the tenure of the CDS has not been fixed. Earlier, on Tuesday, the Union cabinet had announced that the CDS would be a four-star general - from either- the Army, the Air Force or the Navy. He will also head the Department of Military Affairs and would be paid a salary equal to a service chief.

