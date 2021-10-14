The Ministry of Defence on Thursday released a statement informing that the Indian Army Contingent for the 17th edition of the Indo-US Joint Military Exercise Ex – Yudh Abhyas 2021 has now left for the United States. The Exercise Yudh Abhyas will be hosted by the US Army at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson in Alaska from October 15 to 29. The joint exercise is hosted alternately between both the countries to enhance understanding and cooperation between the forces.

The Indian Army contingent, comprising 350 personnel of an Infantry Battalion Group, departed on Thursday. The exercise, which is the largest running joint military training and defence cooperation endeavour between India and the USA, is currently on its 17th edition. The previous event as part of the exercise was held earlier this year at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

“The contingent, comprising 350 personnel of an Infantry Battalion Group, departed on 14 October, 2021. Exercise Yudh Abhyas is the largest running joint military training and defence cooperation endeavour between India and USA. This will be the 17th edition of the joint exercise which is hosted alternately between both countries,” a statement from the ministry of defence said. The Indo-US joint exercise is meant to improve the two militaries’ combined arms manoeuvres in cold climatic conditions.

Indian Navy participates in Malabar Maritime Exercise with US Navy

Earlier on Sunday, the Ministry of Defence informed that the Indian Navy (IN) will be participating in the second phase of Multilateral Maritime Exercise Malabar along with the Japan Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF), Royal Australian Navy (RAN) & the United States Navy (USN). According to a statement, the multilateral maritime exercise takes place from October 12-15, 2021 in the Bay of Bengal. The exercise is aimed at increasing coordination and interoperability between the Naval units.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the Malabar series of exercises first began as an annual bilateral naval exercise between India and the US in 1992. The exercise has since been increasing in scope and complexity over the years. The Navy informed that the 25th edition of Malabar exercises is being conducted in two phases while observing all protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic.

