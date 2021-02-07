Yudh Abhyas 20: US Soldiers Arrive In Rajasthan For Joint Indo-US Military Exercise

On Saturday, the US Army contingent arrived at the Indian Air Force office in Suratgarh, Rajasthan to participate in the ''Yudh Abhyas 20”. It is the 16th edition of the joint military exercise which is scheduled to begin from February 8 to 21. The South Western Command, Indian Army taking to Twitter announced the arrival of the US Army, Suratgarh for the 16th edition of annual bilateral joint exercise with Indian Army from February 8-21, 2021.

Indian and the United States' soldiers will be participating in a joint military exercise 'Yudh Abhyas 20', as a part of defence collaboration.

The US Embassy said in a press release that the exercise will enhance the combined interoperability capabilities. This training and cultural exchange will encourage enduring partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region through common defence objectives and will provide opportunities for professional and cultural exchanges that will toughen the partnership.

The command post exercise (CPX) will focus on UN peacekeeping operation and field training exercise (FTX) will involve company-strength elements from each nation exercising combined, fundamental war-fighting skills to enhance combined operational capacity, release added, reported by ANI.

The Indian Army welcomed US Army contingent in Suratgarh, Rajasthan that this US Army Pacific-sponsored exercise involves approximately 250 US Army and 250 Indian army soldiers. The Indian soldiers taking part in the Yudh Abhyas belong to the 11th Battalion of Sapt Shakti Command of J&K Rifles and the US soldiers belong to the US Army's 2, Infantry Battalions, 3, Infantry Regiments and 1-2 Striker Brigade Combat Team.

(With ANI Inputs)