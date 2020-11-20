Indian Army Declares Results On 615 Women Officers' Permanent Commission; 49% To Continue

Months after the process to grant permanent commission to women officers began across 10 streams of the Indian Defence Forces, the Army declared on Thursday that around 49% women officers would continue to serve in the force.

Declaring the results of the first-ever board held for granting Permanent Commission to women soldiers, the Army said around 320 women officers would retire after 20 years of pensionable service.

“Indian Army today declared results of the first-ever board held for granting Permanent Commission to Women officers. Around 49% of women officers would continue to serve in the force. Around 320 women officers would retire after 20 years of pensionable service,” Army sources told news agency ANI, adding that 615 women officers were under consideration for being granted permanent commission.

In July, the Army had initiated the process to grant permanent commission to short service women officers in 10 streams of the force. With an aim to empower women officers in handling larger roles, the Ministry of Defence had issued a formal sanction letter for granting permanent commission to women officers in the Indian Army.

READ | SC Gives Time Till Dec 31 To Centre For Granting Permanent Commission To Women Officers In Navy

READ | Indian Army Organises Medical Camp 'to Provide Free Basic Health Facilities' In Pulwama

Women officers to permanently serve in the following streams:

The 10 streams of the armed forces in which women officers have been granted permanent commission include – Army Air Defence (AAD), Signals, Engineers, Army Aviation, Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME), Army Service Corps (ASC), Army Ordnance Corps (AOC), and Intelligence Corps in addition to the existing streams of Judge and Advocate General (JAG) and Army Educational Corps (AEC).

The decision came after the Supreme Court in February ordered the Army this year to grant permanent commission to women officers within three months. The Indian Army had then stated that all women officers serving in the force would be considered for permanent commission.

READ | Indian Navy Selects First Set Of Women Officers To Operate Helicopters On Warships

READ | Indian Army Builds Habitat Facilities For Troops Braving Eastern Ladakh's Harsh Winters