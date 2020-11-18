Indian Army Organises Medical Camp 'to Provide Free Basic Health Facilities' In Pulwama

In an attempt to provide basic health facilities in remote areas, the Indian Army on Tuesday organized a medical camp at a government school in Newa village of Pulwama district in South Kashmir. According to ANI reports, 50 Rashtriya Rifles under operation Sadbhavna organized a medical camp to provide basic medicines to villagers. The medical camp was attended by a large number of locals including children, youngsters and elderly.

READ | BSF & Indian Army Salute Martyrs At Wreath Laying Ceremony, BSF Says 'civilians Suffered'

Indian Army organizes a medical camp

Army doctor and camp in-charge Captain Dr Vivek Pawah told ANI, "Today's medical camp is being organised with an aim to provide free basic health facilities to the villagers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Since villagers in far-flung are unable to approach the big hospitals for medical attention, we organise small camps to provide basic medicines."

READ | Fact Check: Did Chinese Army Use 'microwave Weapons' Against Indian Soldiers At LAC?

Speaking about the common health issues faced by the villagers in that area, Captain Dr Vivel Pawah said that people between the age group of 18 and 24 at the camp were suffering mostly from cold and fever. While the elderly people from the village consulted the army doctors regarding back and joint pains. 'Besides medical consultations and check-ups, medicines were also provided to the people free of cost,' he added.

READ | Congress Attempts Escape After Pakistan's Pulwama Admission; Denies Seeking 'saboot'

Captain Pawah said, "Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has issued guidelines to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Winters are also approaching. The number of infections is expected to rise further."

READ | Indian Army Pays Tribute To Jawans Martyred At LoC During Pakistan's Ceasefire Violations

J&K Village locals laud Indian Army's efforts

Appreciating the steps taken by the Indian Army to provide basic health facilities in far-flung areas, a village local, Sajah Ahmad, stated that more such medical camps should be organized across the Union Territory on a regular basis. Another local who had come to visit the camp with his daughter said, "An announcement was made in the morning that a medical camp is being organised in the area and asked the people to come down to the camp if anyone is sick. We came here to consult the doctors. They did check-ups and gave us medicine."

READ | J&K: Pak Resorts To Ceasefire Violation As Indian Army Continues To Foil Infiltration Bids

(With ANI inputs)