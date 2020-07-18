'Drone Boy' Refuses To Answer Aerodynamic Questions But Claims To Build 600 E-waste Drones

An unprecedented controversy has surrounded ‘Drone Prathap’, son of a farmer who has claimed to make hundreds of drones by electronic waste that fetched him several honours across the globe and the country. However, recently in a televised interview with a local channel, the boy from Karnataka not only refused to answer basic questions about aerodynamics but also to showcase some of the drones that he has made.

Thousands of internet users and science students have roiled up attacks on Prathap being ‘fake’ and noted that any first-year student would have been able to answer the questions that he refused. Even though India’s ‘drone boy’ has bagged multiple awards on making the machine, a few days ago on BTV news, he claimed that he will be emailing the certificates but said it is not the time or platform to explain basic aerodynamics quintessential to drone engineerings like lift and drag.

Furthermore, pictures have also emerged online showing that the drone claimed to have been built by Prathap is actually made by Japanese makers along with many other countries. After reaching the pinnacle of fame at a young age, the boy’s credibility took a turn for the worse when a report claiming that the awards and medals Prathap boasted about never ‘really existed’.

For instance, Drone Prathap claimed to have won the “Albert Einstein Innovation Gold Medal” in the International Drone Expo 2018 held at Hanover in Germany that ultimately ‘changed his life’. However, several internet users and media reports stated that no such award existed. Moreover, there is no proof of Prathap actually receiving the medal and certificate. However, Prathap has himself posted the image of the certificate in front of the Eiffel Tower on Twitter.

Drone Prathap says ‘I’m not the problem’

There are many other awards that Prathap has claimed to have won but the events that have their official websites, have also left out India’s Drone Prathap from their list of winners. Despite the roiling controversy and growing hate, all directed towards Prathap, he has maintained his stance of being true. Recently on July 18 after the backlash grew severe, Drone Prathap posted on Twitter saying “I’m not the problem”.

Apart from the tweet, he even posted a video message on July 16 with the caption saying that those are his ‘clarifications’ and listed them down in Kannada. He even asked his followers to retweet that message. Despite all of these there have been several memes under #DronePrathap hashtag by furious engineering students or internet users in general.

I'm not the problem. I'm the symptom of a much bigger TRP hungry media problem that doesn't do basic research before publishing any news or report. Investigative Journalism in Karnataka is dead. It took an @OpIndia_com to come out with the story #DronePrathap #PrathapNM — Drone Prathap (@PratapNM) July 18, 2020

