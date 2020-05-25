Indian Army Increases Troops Along LAC In Ladakh In Response To China's Heavy Deployment

In response to the heavy deployment of the Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Indian Army has also increased its presence to deter the People's Liberation Army (PLA) from carrying out transgressions in other areas. The tension along the border has been increasing with instances of a face-off between the Indian and Chinese army being reported along the borderlines in Ladakh and Sikkim as well. Reportedly, the Chinese have deployed over 5,000 soldiers across different locations bordering Ladakh.

Chinese movements continue across border

According to ANI's sources in the Indian Army, the Chinese have moved in troops and heavy vehicles across the Line of Actual Control near the Pangong Tso Lake and finger area and are well within the Indian territory. It has also been reported that the Chinese Army has diverted its troops initially carrying out a massive exercise on their side of the LAC and deployed them at short notice across the areas where the Indian Army's 81 and 114 Brigades have been deployed to counter Chinese movements.

In the Galwan Nala area, the Chinese have walked in with troops from its road head nearly 10-15 km from the Indian post KM120. Sources have reported that the Chinese have been building their roads in the area opposite to the Indian positions for which objections were also raised from the Indian side but they continued building. In other areas of eastern Ladakh under the 70 brigade, in Himachal sector and the central sector of the LAC including the border with Uttarakhand, the Indian Army has increased their presence and patrolling to check any attempts by the PLA to transgress in other areas.

COAS Naravane visits Ladakh

Army chief General M M Naravane visited Ladakh on Friday to review the operational situation, as per sources. He had a day earlier asserted that the Army is 'deeply committed to ensuring India’s security and sovereignty'. Last week, in interaction with news agency ANI, he had said that there is 'nothing new' about the skirmishes that have taken place along the LAC, assuring that the situation is being dealt as per the protocols laid down between the two countries and in accordance with strategic guidelines.

