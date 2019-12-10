The Debate
MS Dhoni To Produce Show Based On Real-life Stories Of Indian Army Heroes

Cricket News

MS Dhoni, who himself is an Honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment of the Territorial Army, has taken a massive step in glorifying India's army.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
MS dhoni

Former Indian cricket captain and legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni will reportedly produce a TV series to pay tribute to Indian army officers. According to reports, the show is expected to be an anthology of stories about the heroics of our jawans. Dhoni will collaborate with Studionext to produce the show and bring in the stories (based on true events) to the viewers. The theme of the show is very unique and it has never been experimented with before. Dhoni, who himself is an Honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment of the Territorial Army, has taken a massive step in glorifying India's Army. 

MS Dhoni wins hearts yet again

According to a source close to a leading tabloid, the show will revolve around stories related to the brave Ashoka Chakra and Param Vir Chakra awardees. The source also informed that the show is expected to go on floors by 2020. The show will display personal stories of officers and it is expected to be high on sentiment. Dhoni has currently taken a break from his cricketing career as the legendary wicketkeeper has not featured for India since the 2019 Cricket World Cup. 

