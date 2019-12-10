Pakistan Army Launches Brutal Crackdown Against Mujahir Community In Karachi

In videos emerging from Pakistan, the country's army could be seen attacking the innocent people from the Muhajir community in Sindh's Karachi. People from the minority community accused the Qamar Bajwa-led Pakistan Army of forced displacement. The Muhajir community wanted to pay homage to the bravehearts who laid down their lives in the struggle of retrieving their usurped rights. The MQM commemorates the Martyrs Day on December 9 every year. Since 2016, Pakistan's military establishment has barricaded Azizabad.

"They take away people while they are asleep. They take away sons in front of their mothers. These are my sons, do they look like terrorists to you?" a woman from the Mujahir community said as she protested against the Army's atrocities. "They come here shamelessly to misbehave with us," said one woman from the community in anguish. "I feel like thrashing him," said another voice in the crowd. A woman from the Mujahir community accused the Pakistan Army of attempting to end the creed and lineage.

Pakistan's military establishment's crackdown against the Mujahirs prompted strong condemnation from MQM chief Altaf Hussain, who slammed the country's armed forces for "unleashing terror" and their "brutal repression" on the community. 'Mujahir' in Urdu means migrants or refugees. The population who migrated from parts of India including Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai, Rajasthan, Delhi, Bihar during partition in Pakistan's Sindh, came to be known as the Mujahir.

Pak Army atrocity

The Pakistan military establishment has restricted such activities and even the people are barred from reciting Quranic verses in remembrance of their loved ones. The Armed forces have ordered all flower vendors to keep their shops closed today so as to restrict the Mohajirs from laying floral wreaths on the graves of their bravehearts.

Hussain and the MQM's central coordination committee have condemned the "demonic" military establishment of Pakistan for their brutal repression against the Mohajirs. They have appealed to the United Nations and international human rights organisations to take notice of the human rights violations against the Mohajir community.

(With ANI inputs)