Indian Army Issues Guidelines To Serving Officers Who Wants To Visit Kartarpur

As the Indian troops have a lot of Sikh personnel within its ranks, they have been issued procedures and guidelines for visiting the Kartarpur shrine through the new corridor. As per media reports, the guidelines have been issued twice in November to visit the Gurudwara in Pakistan. The authorities have instructed the personnel visiting Kartarpur to be careful as they are likely to come in contact with foreign nationals. They have also been asked to remain extra cautious during their visit.

Sikhs in the Army

The Indian army has three regiments that have a Sikh majority. These three regiments are Sikh Regiment, Sikh Light Infantry Regiment, and the Punjab Regiment. On November 9, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the Kartarpur corridor to facilitate the visa-free entry of Indian Sikh pilgrims to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak Dev. There has been an ongoing feud in Pakistan as per which the Pakistani PM Imran Khan claims that he was the brainchild behind the inauguration of the corridor. However, Pakistan’s Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid recently contradicted his own government saying that the opening of the corridor was the brainchild of Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and asserted that it will hurt India forever.

Read: PM Modi meets former PM Singh at Kartarpur, does humble gesture

PM Modi on Kartarpur corridor inauguration

PM Modi after the inauguration addressed the crowd and expressed his happiness. He said, “Today being present here at this holy land, I feel delighted. This is my honour that I am dedicating the Kartarpur corridor to the country. I am as delighted as you all feel during ‘Kar Seva’. I congratulate every Sikh around the world. Today at this holy land in front of Guru Granth I pray that his blessings always stay with me. The opening of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor before the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji has brought us immense happiness”.

Read: PM Modi: Opening of Kartarpur Corridor has brought immense happiness

The Prime Minister also thanked those involved from the Indian side and the Pakistani side in the completion of the corridor. "After the completion of this corridor, it will be easier for us to seek blessings at Gurudwara Darbar Sahib. I thank the Government of Punjab, Shiromani Gurudwara Committee and every person involved in the completion of this corridor," he said. “I also thank the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for understanding India’s emotions towards the Kartapur corridor and working towards it. I would also like to thank the people in Pakistan who made it possible to complete the corridor in time," he added.

(With ANI Inputs)

Read: Three Indian Army jawans were killed after an avalanche hit an army post in J&K's Tangdhar

Read: Indian Army helps Japanese Army practice counter-terrorism skills ahead of the Tokyo Olympics