Counter-attack: Indian Army Kills Two Pakistani SSG Commandos At LoC In Poonch

The Indian Army foiled a BAT (Border Action Team) action by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch sector and killed two Pakistani SSG (Special Services Group) commandos in retaliation. The incident happened on Monday evening. One Indian Army soldier was also killed in action as he was hit by direct fire in the encounter in which rocket launchers and anti-tank guided missiles were fired by both sides, Army sources told ANI.

The combat took place when the Pakistani SSG and Army regulars launched an attack on their own post in Nathua Ka Tibba in Sunderbani sector, sources said. Pakistani troops were forced to retreat after alert Indian jawans opened fire. During the exchange, rifleman Sukhwinder Singh took a direct hit on his body and was immediately martyred in action.

Indian side of LoC on high alert

Sources said that intercepts of Pakistani communication suggest that they have suffered the loss of at least two SSG commandos in Indian firing. Indian Army is on a very high alert on the entire LoC to avoid any such attempt by the Pakistani side. The post which was attacked is surrounded by the Pakistani position from three sides and has been under frequent attack by the Pakistan Army.

Gunfight in Rajouri

Two Army personnel were killed in firing from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipore and Rajouri districts on Monday, officials said. In Rajouri, an Army jawan was killed as a fierce gunfight broke out between Indian troops and suspected infiltrators aided by Pakistani forces, officials said. They said Pakistan Army has been aiding the suspects by opening heavy fire at the Indian posts.

Pak violated ceasefire over 1000 times post August 5

Baffled over the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A from Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan has made more than 1000 attempts to target the civilians along the LoC and International Border in the Union Territory. As per reports, around 950 ceasefire violation incidents were reported in the last three months. On the first day of the Winter Session of the Parliament, MoS for Defence Shripad Naik had stated, "Pakistan has been resorting to Ceasefire Violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control. There have been 950 incidents of CFVs along Line of Control and 79 incidents of CFVs along International Border in the Jammu region in the last three months (August to October 2019)."

