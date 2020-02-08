Indian Army Major Develops Helmet That Can Withstand AK-47 Bullet; 'first In The World'

An Indian Army Major who had developed a bulletproof jacket in December last year to face sniper bullets has now also developed a bulletproof helmet, which is claimed to be first in the world that can stop an AK-47 bullet from a distance of 10 meters.

"The ballistic helmet has been developed under Project Abhedya by Major Anoop Mishra who had also developed a full-body protection bulletproof jacket which can withstand even sniper rifles," Indian Army officials told ANI.

Major Anoop Mishra is part of the Indian Army's College of Military Engineering and had begun developing bulletproof jackets after he had received gunshots on his vintage bulletproof jacket.

Indian Military college develops world's cheapest gunshot locator

Besides this, the Indian Army's College of Military Engineering in a joint effort with a private firm has developed India's first and world's cheapest gunshot locator. The device can trace the exact location of the bullet from a distance of 400 meters which will help to track and neutralise terrorists faster.

"During 2016, 17,50,000 bulletproof jackets had been procured for Indian Army through Revenue route. The Contract for procurement of 1,86,138 BPJs through Capital route, under Buy (Indian) category, has been concluded in April 2018. Further, a contract for procurement of 1,58,279 Ballistic Helmet through Capital route had been concluded in December 2016," the then MoS for Defence, Subhash Bhamre had informed Lok Sabha in July 2018.

The Corps of Engineers have all studied in the College of Military Engineering (CME) at Pune, which is a premier tactical and technical training institution.

CME hss trained the personnel of the Corps of Engineers apart from teaching instructions in Combat Engineering, CBRN Protection, Works Services and GIS matters to the personnel of All Arms & Services.

Major Anoop Mishra develops bulletproof jacket

In 2014, Major Anoop Mishra was hit by a bullet while serving in the Kashmir valley. Luckily, the bullet hit his armour plate and he was saved but the incident left a deep impact on him. Subsequently, he developed an indigenous bulletproof jacket ‘Sarvatra’ in December 2019.

“We have developed the level 4 bulletproof jacket that has been developed at the college of military engineering in Pune and can provide full-body protection against sniper rifle bullets. We are the only third country in the world to have that ability,” Major Anoop Mishra told agencies.

“This jacket can withstand a sniper bullet from even 10 meters”, Major Anoop Mishra said. The officer was awarded the Army Design Bureau Excellence Award by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat at the Army Technology Seminar for developing the 'Sarvatra'.

(With inputs and image from ANI)