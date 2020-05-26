Indian Army Major To Be Honoured With UN Military Gender Advocate Award

In a first, an Indian Army officer and woman peacekeeper Major Suman Gawani has been selected to be honoured with the United Nations Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award (2019) on May 29. Gawani, who has served with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) is being awarded for her outstanding contribution for peacekeeping efforts.

Speaking to the news agency, ANI, Major Gawani said, "I was supposed to go to New York at the United Nations headquarters for this award, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I will be honoured in an online ceremony on May 29. I am the first Indian to get this award."

The award which was created in 2016, honours the dedication and effort of individual military peacekeepers in promoting the UN principles on Women, Peace and Security in peace operations as nominated by Heads and Force Commanders of peace operations.

Read: Pakistan Army chief raises Kashmir rhetoric again, touts 'military might'

Meanwhile, along with her, Brazilian Naval Officer Commander Carla Monteiro de Castro Araujo will receive the award by United Nations Secretary-General Guterres during the ceremony.

Read: Indian Army Recruitment 2020: Check Out The Last Date For Rally Jobs

About Major Suman Gawani

Indian Major Suman Gawani who hails from Pokhar village in Tehri Garwhal joined the Indian Army in 2011 where she graduated from the Officers Training Academy. Later, she joined the Army Signal Corps. Currently, she is posted in Delhi.

Read: Indian Army increases troops along LAC in Ladakh in response to China's heavy deployment

Read: Review illegal mining cases at district level: MP minister

(With ANI Inputs)

Image Source: ANI