Indian Army Recruitment 2020: Check Out The Last Date For Rally Jobs

The Indian Army has released the last dates for numerous positions including Soldier General Duty, Soldier Technical, and many more. The Indian Army has invited applications for the interested candidates who want to apply for the rally positions. Check out the updated list and the last date to apply for the various positions under the Indian Army.

Army Recruitment 2020: Last dates for manager, related administration posts

Soldier General Duty and Other Posts Vacancy - The last date for filing the application is on/before June 15, 2020. The vacancy is for districts of Charkhi Dadri, Rewari, Bhiwani & Mahendergarh (Districts in Haryana).

Check out the vacancies for various positions in Haryana districts.

Soldier General Duty: 01 Post

Soldier Clerk/SKT: 01 Post

Soldier Tradesmen: 02 Posts

website link - https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/Authentication.aspx

Various rally positions for eligible candidates for numerous vacancies in Leh and Kargil districts. The last date to apply for the recruitment is till June 10, 2020.

Check the vacancy of the various posts as -

Soldier Technical: 01 Post

Soldier Nursing Assistant/Nursing Assistant Veterinary: 01 Post

Soldier Clerk/Store Keeper Technical/Inventory Management: 01 Post

Soldier Tradesman: 02 Post

website link - https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/Authentication.aspx

Soldier General Duty, Soldier Technical, and other vacancies in Indian Army 2020. The last date to apply for these positions is on/before June 5, 2020. The vacancy is for Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam, Kupwara, Pulwama, Srinagar, Kulgam, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Shupiyan locations -- 6 positions are to be filled.

Soldier General Duty/ Soldier Technical/ Various vacancies - The last date to apply for these positions is on/before June 30, 2020. The vacancy is for Kargil and Srinagar locations -- 6 positions are to be filled.

How to apply for Indian Army positions for 2020

Visit the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in

Check the notification related to rally recruitment under JCO/OR entry

Select the JCO/OR link according to the post you want to apply for, it will direct you to the registration/login page

Fill the login details and upload the required documents and submit the application form

Finally, take the print out of your application form for future reference



