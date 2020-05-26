Indian Army Recruitment 2020: Check Out The Last Date For Rally Jobs

Quick links:
The Indian Army has released the last dates for numerous positions including Soldier General Duty, Soldier Technical, and many more. The Indian Army has invited applications for the interested candidates who want to apply for the rally positions. Check out the updated list and the last date to apply for the various positions under the Indian Army.
website link - https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/Authentication.aspx
Various rally positions for eligible candidates for numerous vacancies in Leh and Kargil districts. The last date to apply for the recruitment is till June 10, 2020.
Soldier General Duty, Soldier Technical, and other vacancies in Indian Army 2020. The last date to apply for these positions is on/before June 5, 2020. The vacancy is for Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam, Kupwara, Pulwama, Srinagar, Kulgam, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Shupiyan locations -- 6 positions are to be filled.
Soldier General Duty/ Soldier Technical/ Various vacancies - The last date to apply for these positions is on/before June 30, 2020. The vacancy is for Kargil and Srinagar locations -- 6 positions are to be filled.
