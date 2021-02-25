Indian Army Probes Alleged Data Breach In Northern Command Amid Border Tensions

The Indian Army is probing an alleged case of data breach in its northern command after a soldier was caught sharing data with Pakistani operatives. The data breach matter came to light after army officials caught the soldier from Punjab who was posted with the Northern Command. This came amid Indian Army's recent military stand-off with the Chinese Army.

An enquiry has been ordered by the officials to figure how the soldier got his hands on the data. In addition, the enquiry will also probe the extent of data which was shared with the operatives of Pakistani agencies. "The probe would also find out how deeply the soldier was engaged with the enemy operatives and how much was he compromised by them." said sources.

The Northern Command, which is based out of Udhampur is in charge of security on both China and Pakistan borders in the Ladakh sector. The Chinese soldiers had intruded into the Indian territory during April-May timeframe last year after which a whole of the nation approach helped in making the Chinese go back to the most critical Pangong lake area.

'Pakistan remains a threat'

Meanwhile, Army Chief Gen. Naravane maintained that though the Indian Army is alert amid the disengagement with Chinese, there has been a reduction in untoward incidents like stone pelting, IED attacks and violence in Jammu and Kashmir. Even so, he also asserted that Pakistan remains a threat as terror launchpads on their side are still active.

"Pakistan angle and the terror angle still remain a threat indeed. We are conscious of this fact. Terrorist launch pads are continued to be used by the other side. Terrorist continue to be there on the other side, looking for an opportunity to cross over," General Naravane stated.

(With ANI Inputs)